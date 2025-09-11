Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: massive-verse, Medieval Spawn, neil gaiman, rogue sun, todd mcfarlane

Medieval Spawn Comes To The Massive-Verse In Rogue Sun #30

Medieval Spawn Comes To The Massive-Verse In Rogue Sun #30 by Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton, and Abel

Article Summary Medieval Spawn enters the Massive-Verse in Rogue Sun #30 from creators Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton, and Abel.

Story takes place in 1383, featuring Medieval Spawn’s deadly quest to hunt the monstrous Withered.

Caleb Hawthorne, the medieval Knight Sun, crosses paths with Medieval Spawn for an epic showdown.

This historic Image Comics crossover is set for release October 15, 2025, for just $3.99.

Spawn comes to the Massive-Verse in Rogue Sun #30 by Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton, and Abel next month, beginning with Todd McFarlane and Neil Gaiman's Medieval Spawn character. And we have an early look at how he'll be making his way from the 14th century to the 21st…

"In Rogue Sun #30, travel back to the year 1383 as Sir John of York—also known as the Medieval Spawn—embarks on a deadly quest to track down the monstrous entity known as The Withered. But he's not alone. Caleb Hawthorne—the legendary Knight Sun—and his loyal squire are also on the hunt, setting the stage for an epic clash between two iconic heroes from the Image Comics universe. Will Medieval Spawn complete his mission—or will Knight Sun stand in his way? Readers won't want to miss this historic face-off in one of the most anticipated issues of Rogue Sun yet. "When I first created Knight Sun, a medieval legacy version of Rogue Sun, I'd be lying if a part of me wasn't secretly hoping that, one day, just maybe they might encounter Medieval Spawn," said Parrott. "I knew it was probably impossible, but… here we are. Todd [McFarlane], Thomas [Healy], and everyone at Todd McFarlane Productions have been so generous, it really was an absolute dream to bring this crossover to life."

ROGUE SUN #30

(W) Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton (A) A. Abel (CA) Stefano Simeone

ENTER: SPAWN! The year is 1383*, and Sir John of York – the MEDIEVAL SPAWN – is searching for the terrifying creature known as The Withered. But a young knight and his squire are also on the hunt – and Caleb Hawthorne, the KNIGHT SUN, won't give up his target without a fight. Don't miss this historic collision between two of Image's hottest heroes! Retail: $3.99 10/15/2025

