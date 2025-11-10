Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cat and lola, graphic novel, Melissa Villaseñor

Melissa Villaseñor Sells Rights To Graphic Novel Series, Cat And Lola

Melissa Villaseñor and Jimena Sánchez Sarquiz sell publishing rights to graphic novel series, Cat And Lola at Gloo Books

Article Summary Melissa Villaseñor teams up with Jimena Sánchez Sarquiz for new graphic novel series, Cat and Lola

Gloo Books acquires world publishing rights; first book releases in autumn 2026

Cat and Lola celebrates friendship and differences through fun, mismatched adventures for kids

Villaseñor is known for SNL, voice acting roles, and her book Whoops... I'm Awesome

Comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor has created Cat and Lola, an early reader graphic novel series with Mexican artist Jimena Sánchez Sarquiz. The series follows the "mismatched adventures of spunky, free-spirited Lola and her prim and proper cat, Cat, showing kids how friendship shines brightest when you embrace yourself, your differences—and still laugh through the chaos."

Karen Chan at Gloo Books has bought world rights to Cat and Lola, and the first book in the series, Cat and Lola: School Picture Day, will be published in the autumn 2026. Melissa Villaseñor's agent, Tatiana Sarah, at Compound Management, and Jimena Sánchez Sarquiz's agent, Advocate Art, represented the illustrator.

Melissa Anne Villaseñor joined the cast of the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live ahead of the show's 42nd season in 2016, and departed SNL at the end of the 47th season in 2022, after six seasons. She also has extensive work as a voice actor on the likes of Dog Man, Love, Death & Robots, Rock Paper Scissors, Adventure Time, Kung Fu Panda, Dog Man, Toy Story 4, and Ralph Breaks The Internet. She is the author of Whoops… I'm Awesome (Chronicle) and in 2021, she hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Jimena Sánchez Sarquiz has drawn books for Stone Arch Books, Cappelen Damn, Edelvives, Edebé, Editorial Norma, Macmillan, Pearson, Televisa, and Domestika. She posted to Instagram (translated), "Now that the news of the book I'm illustrating for @gloobooks and @melissavcomedy came out I wanted to share a little bit of the book that helped me get the job. In a meeting with the editor they told me that they liked my work but that the comics in my folder looked very elaborate and serious. So I decided to show you this personal project I wrote 13 years ago. Having a publisher and a book author see the most authentic part of me and say "Yes, more of that" is the best gift 2025 has given me. Special thanks to my friend Isa Cunanan who edited this book in English in 2018."

Bleeding Cool fave Kate Micucci added to the announcement, saying "Awesome!!! Can't wait!!! Congratulations!!"

