Merc Publishing Returns To Comic Stores Via Lunar Distribution In 2026

Article Summary Merc Publishing and Legends Publishing are returning to comic stores via Lunar Distribution in 2026.

Founded in Greenwood, Indiana by Shawn Hudachko and Jamie Tyndall, Merc Publishing grew out of Comics Elite.

Popular Merc titles like Miss Meow and Deathrage were originally released through crowdfunding and direct market.

After a distribution pause, Merc is set for a major resurgence with new releases and big announcements coming.

Comic book seller and publisher Shawn Hudachko posts to social media "MERC WILL BE BACK IN STORES! LEGENDS WILL BE BACK IN STORES! We just renewed our distribution agreement with Lunar for Merc Publishing and Legends Publishing. Thank you to the team at Lunar for your patience and for renewing your belief in what we can do! Big things coming second half of the year! So many announcements!!"

Merc Publishing is an independent comic book publisher based in Greenwood, Indiana that began publishing out of the pandemic, created by Shawn Hudachko, owner of online comic sellers and collectibles operation, Comics Elite, and comic artist Jamie Tyndall, to create a publishing arm/spinoff of then company. Merc Publishing, with its sister imprint Legends Publishing, released a handful of original titles, primarily through crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter, direct market distribution, and variants/exclusives sold via comic shops and online retailer, including Miss Meow, Deathrage and Born Of Blood. They took an early move to exclusivity for Lunar Distribution rather than Diamond Comic Distributors, a wise choice in retrospect. In 2023, there was a shift when Metal Ninja Studios, initially their letterer of choice for the line, took over publishing services for Merc, handling project management, design and printing. But soon, issues became more infrequent, and then slowed to a crawl and then disappeared entirely from national distribution.

But now it looks like they will be returning. Lunar Distribution will be bringing back such titles as some point shortly… maybe they might bring back Artists Elite Comics, we haven't heard much from them in the past few years either. At ComicsPRO recently, Lunar Distribution emphasised the importance of on-time shipping and distribution, which may well have been part of this new distribution agreement, and why it might have gone away in the first place…

