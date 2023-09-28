Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: merc, Metal Ninja Studios

Merc's Letterer, Metal Ninja Studios, Takes Over The Publishing

Metal Ninja Studios has stated that, after initially providing lettering services for Merc Publishing, it is now to take over publishing.

Metal Ninja Studios, a comic book production company, has stated that, after initially providing lettering services for Merc Publishing, Black Ops Publishing and Legends Publishing, it is now to take over publishing services – all of the project management, design, and print production for the different imprints. In addition, Metal Ninja Studios will be handling design and print production for exclusive covers and associated marketing materials for comic book retailer Comics Elite.

Metal Ninja Studios originally was the letterer for the Merc Publishing line, founded by Shawn Hudachko, owner of Comics Elite, and comic artist Jamie Tyndall. And have now… graduated to take over the whole thing.

Previously distributed by Lunar Distributors, alongside Artists Comics Elite (also from Shawn, which has now permanently closed), Merc Publishing took a hiatus from the direct market of comic book stores, and moved to crowdfunding on Kickstarter. And are now pushing their presence ahead of New York Comic Con.

For Merc Publishing, Black Ops Publishing and Legends Publishing, Metal Ninja Studios will oversee Kickstarter campaign management, book design, and fulfillment, while for Comics Elite, Metal Ninja Studios will do design and print production for exclusive covers.

The owner and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios, and former Head of Design at Scout Comics, Joel Rodriguez stated "I can't express how happy I am to take Metal Ninja Studios and the Merc/Black Ops publishing umbrella to the next stages of our continued growth! I've been with Merc since the beginning, and it's been a wild ride growing alongside what Shawn, Jamie, and Murphey have built. While this adjustment is bittersweet in Murphey's departure, I look forward to the exciting things that the Metal Ninja Studios team can bring to these amazing companies, further utilizing our skills to help everyone involved achieve new levels and reach their creative dreams!"

