Mercedes Acosta Sells Graphic Novel, Cabaret Macabre, At Auction

Cabaret Macabre is a new graphic novel by Mercedes Acosta that has been bought at auction by Kate Harrison at publisher Dial. Cabaret Macabre is set in a New Orleans rich with magical realism and characters inspired by legends around the world, with a supernatural family drama that features 13-year-old Kara, who discovers that a troupe of performers aren't what they seem—and neither is she.

In 2019, Mercedes described it thus "A girl coming to terms with her own magical abilities finds unexpected community in the heart of New Orleans' show biz scene. But Kara must soon help protect her supernatural found family from a hunter – a monster in human skin."

Mercedes Acosta, full name Mercedes Cibayara Maria Catarina Acosta, is a Cuban-American author and illustrator. She is from the Taino nation, hailing from the eastern Cuban branch. Mercedes studied comics and scriptwriting at Savannah College of Art and Design, and she focuses primarily on children's books and comics, ranging from the fantastical to the creepy.

Mercedes has been featured in multiple anthologies, including the Local Haunts horror anthology and the upcoming Cautionary Tales: North America anthology for kids. She creates zines and minicomics in her spare time and also works as an illustrator and narrative designer in the tabletop roleplay game industry.

Publication of Cabaret Macabre is set for 2023. Mercedes Acosta's agent, Mercedes Acosta at Full Circle Literary brokered the deal for world rights.

Dial is an imprint owned by Penguin Books USA (but then again, isn't everyone these days?) and which publishes books for children young and old. Bleeding Cool recently highlighted Fernanda Frick's new graphic novel from Dial, formerly a greenlit-then-rejected Netflix cartoon, Raise The Bar as well as Fouad Mezher's new YA graphic novel, Suraya. , Vanessa Flores' Moriviví and Huda Fahmy's Yes I'm Hot In This.