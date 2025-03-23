Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Copra, Michel Fiffe

Michel Fiffe To End Copra With A #50 Finale In June

Michel Fiffe to end his comic book series Copra with a #50 epilogue finale issue in June 2025 from Image Comics.

Death Of Copra series finale precedes the milestone epilogue issue.

Copra #50 features variant covers by Luke McDonnell and David Lafuente.

The series is a homage to eighties DC Comics with a modern creative twist.

Copra is the small-press-turned Image Comics series by Michel Fiffe (that he still published as small press anyway). First published in 2012, at the Brooklyn Comics and Graphics Festiva, it began publication from Image Comics in 2019. A love letter to Suicide Squad and other eighties DC Comics titles, through a very small press and fanzine filter, this year it has been publishing the final four-issue finale, Death Of Copra #1-4, with legacy numbers of #46-49. Well, they couldn't just leave it at that, could they? As part of Image Comics' June 2025 solicits and solicitations, Michel Fiffe has announced a very final Copra #50, an epilogue to Death Of Copra, with variant covers by Luke McDonnell and David Lafuente.

COPRA #50

STORY / ART / COVER A WRAPAROUND MICHEL FIFFE

COVER B (1:15) LUKE McDONNELL & MICHEL FIFFE

COVER C (1:20) DAVID LAFUENTE

The DEATH OF COPRA standalone epilogue marks a comic book milestone for the one-man comics juggernaut MICHEL FIFFE. Flipping the revenge genre on its head, COPRA proves its creative dominance once again as it rides off into the sunset for its 50th and landmark final issue.

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE, SUPERVILLAINS

JUNE 18 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

SERIES FINALE SPOTLIGHT

Of the Death Of Copra series that proceeds this, Michel Fiffe said in November 2024, "This time last year, I started planning DEATH of COPRA. Every thread was coming together and… it was weird! I've grown with these characters, they've anchored me. But it had to happen. And I can't wait for you to see how it all unfolds. Go to your LCS and ask for it by name!"

Copra #50 will be published by Image Comics on the 18th of June. Death Of Copra #4 will be published on the 30th of April.

DEATH OF COPRA #4 (OF 4)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB250492

(W) Michel Fiffe (A/CA) Michel Fiffe

Mini-Series Finale! The wheels are burning off this revenge machine as it makes a nonstop speedrun into its grand finale. Say goodbye to your favorite superpowered misfits, as none of them will come away from this psychedelic bloodbath unscathed. Happy tears only for the story that lives up to its title! In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $3.99

