Michelangelo & Chun-Li, The New Couple From TMNT Vs Street Fighter?

Michelangelo sees to be quite taken by Chun-Li at the conclusion of today's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs Street Fighter #2 comic...

Chun-Li, also known as the Martial Arts Master is one of the main protagonists of the Street Fighter series, originally debuting in the Street Fighter II arcade fame. The first female fighter in the series, she is an expert martial artist and Interpol officer who relentlessly seeks revenge for the death of her father at the hands of M. Bison. Designed by Akira Yasuda. she was modelled after Tao from Shotaro Ishinomori's Genma Wars: Harmagedon anime movie.

And it is a design that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle known as Michelangelo sees to be quite taken by, at the conclusion of today's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs Street Fighter #2 comic book by Paul Allor and Ariel Medel from IDW Publishing.

As his teammate Raphael has been kidnapped by nefarious sources. But he is not alone in that, even though he may have slipped Michelangelo's mind for a second or three.

Is there a little Turtle-On-Human action to come between Michelangelo and Chun-Li? Would she ever entertain such a thought?

Looks like we'll have to see until issue 3 if IDW decides that bestiality is the way to go for this crossover franchise…

TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #2 (OF 5) CVR A MEDEL

IDW

APR231625

(W) Paul Allor (A/CA) Ariel Medel

Brought to you from IDW and Capcom, an event series teaming up two of the greatest martial arts groups in all of pop culture! The World Fighting Festival is serving up heaping helpings of disappointment for both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Street Fighters.After a devastating loss-on a technicality, no less-a raging Raphael challenges Guile to an unsanctioned rematch in the streets of Atlantic City! Doesn't he know Guile is an actual Street Fighter?! As the Turtles and Street Fighters clash wills and skill on and off the tournament floor, enemies in the shadows conspire against them both!In Shops: Jul 19, 2023 SRP: $3.99

