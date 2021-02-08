Michele Assarasakorn & Nathan Fairburn Create New Graphic Novel, Paws

Nathan Fairbairn is the colourist of Scott Pilgrim, Batman, Wonder Woman Earth One, Spider-Man, DIE!DIE!DIE! and much more. He also wrote, coloured and lettered his own books, Lake Of Fire published by Image Comics. And that is what he is doing with his new middle-grade graphic novel series Paws, drawn by Michele Assarasakorn, also better known as a colourist on Isola, Spider-Man, Gotham Academy, and Wonder Woman.

Nathan Fairburn describes it thus; "Paws is the story of three girls with nothing in common but a love of animals and a long-thwarted desire for pets who start up a dog-walking service. Their dissimilar personalities and the challenges of running a real business soon threaten to tear it and their friendship apart!"

The project has also been picked up as a three-book deal by Chris Hernandez at Razorbill, part of Penguin Random House. The first book of Paws will be published in the spring of 2022, the second in the autumn and the third in 2023.

Nathan Fairburn also shared how the creative collaboration began with a direct message;

And here's a short preview of how the first graphic novel will look.

Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, part of Penguin Random House and is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Chris Henderson joined Razorbill as a senior editor in April 2019, acquiring picture books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels. Before coming to Penguin Random House, he was an editor at HarperCollins. And this is just another example of the burgeoning kids and YA graphic novel market we are dubbing the new newstand…