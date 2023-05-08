Mike Mignola To Launch A New Non-Hellboy Universe Mike Mignola posts to Twitter and to Facebook the news of something... new. Big. And not Hellboy.

Mike Mignola posts to Twitter and to Facebook the news of something new. "So I am officially starting on my new comic. No idea when it will see the light of day but it's a brand new thing (not Hellboy related), the first part of a much (much) bigger thing, and I couldn't be more excited."

The tweet had plenty of responses from all manner of comic book creators and associated fellows…

Mike Mignola is best known for creating Hellboy for Dark Horse Comics, after a long career at Marvel and DC Comics – including drawing the Rocket Raccoon series which has been adapted for the big screen for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. Hellboy is part of a shared universe of titles including B.P.R.D, Abe Sapien, Lobster Johnson, and more, as well as other tiles in other continuities such a Baltimore, Joe Golem, and The Amazing Screw-On Head. This appears however to be something a little bigger than one of those.

And it's not the Pinocchio project from Mike Mignola and Lemony Snicket from Beehive Books which saw 2,378 backers pledging $462,792 against a $50,000 goal. Odds are it will still come from Dark Horse Comics, however. Unless of course, we get a Frank Miller Presents situation sometime soon. Or maybe even from Beehive Books…