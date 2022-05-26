Mike Richardson Thanks Comic Shops With Special Star Wars: Rebels #1

Dark Horse Comics founder and publisher Mike Richardson has written to comic book retailers, regarding the return of Star Wars as a license for all-ages comic books. He's very grateful and has something to share;

When we announced that Star Wars comics and graphic novels were returning to Dark Horse, I can't tell you how excited we were! Dark Horse has a long, rich history of publishing Star Wars, as well as expanding the universe in many unexpected ways. We know how much the stories we told back then, and the creators we worked with, still mean to fans to this day.

Now, we get to start again! The feedback and excitement we've heard from many of you already is nothing short of amazing. Star Wars is near and dear to all of our hearts here at Dark Horse and I've told the story many times of watching the first film nineteen times during its original release. I think that is one of the reasons that George Lucas and the people at Lucasfilm trusted us with their amazing characters. I am thrilled that Dark Horse will once again bring new stories to life from this incredible galaxy and I'm not exaggerating when I say we can't wait to bring these new adventures to fans of every age. I can assure you that we are approaching this legendary franchise with the same passion and dedication that we brought all those years ago.

As a special thank you for your many years of support, as well as to get you excited about our new line of Star Wars comics and graphic novels, we're sending you a free retailer exclusive edition of the upcoming book Star Wars: Rebels, featuring special cover art (shown here). We have many more great things to come in the months (and years) ahead with Star Wars and we hope you'll take that journey with us!