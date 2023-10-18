Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Blood Hunt, miles morales, vampires

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Gets A New Costume – And More (Spoilers)

In 2024, Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz & Marte Gracia will launch Blood Hunt, a crossover between Avengers, Blade and Miles Morales: Spider-Man

In Spring 2024, Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia will launch Blood Hunt, a Marvel Comics crossover event between Avengers, Blade and Miles Morales: Spider-Man by the looks of it. With the Vampire Nation of Earth, last seen ensconced in Chernobyl, on the prowl. With Marvel Comics asking, "who will bite it?" So that's another death, then…

And today's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #11 by Cody Ziglar and Federica Mancin, they seem to be setting it up with vampires of Brooklyn and Blade on hand to join the fight. But maybe Miles Morales needs a little upgrade?

A magical Spider-suit upgrade. As long as it doesn't turn out to be sentient, right? And it appears it will give his powers a little boost in the process for fighting vampires. Look for this to be a central plot point in Blood Hunt next year, I guess.

Are we sure it's not a symbiote? Definitely sure?

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #11

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230739

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Federica Mancin (CA) Federico Vicentini

A BLADE BITES IN BROOKLYN! A sinister force has infiltrated SPIDER-MAN's new neighborhood. Thousands are at risk, and HIGHTAIL and the CAPE KILLERS already have Miles on the ropes. His only hope may lie in vampire hunter BLADE, who has business in Brooklyn. But Blade and Spidey may not exactly see eye to eye on the current predicament. One that Blade really wants to sink his teeth into!

Rated T In Shops: Oct 18, 2023 SRP: $3.99 BLOOD HUNT! Vampires have always walked amongst the shadows of the Marvel Universe, but in Spring 2024, the long night arrives and these bloodsucking terrors will endure the spotlight like never before. The main event series will be brought to life by an A-team of Marvel talent: current AVENGERS scribe Jed MacKay and acclaimed X-MEN artists Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia. In classic Marvel fashion, BLOOD HUNT will also spill out into a host of tie-in issues in Marvel's hottest current series and see the launch of all-new limited series, one-shots, and redefining status quos. Brimming with unsurmountable stakes, this startling saga will drag the world into darkness as your favorite heroes struggle to ward off the vampire race's cursed crusade of terror!

