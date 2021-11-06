Miles Morales: Spider-Man #32 Preview: The Perils of Dating Spider-Man

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. In this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #32, Starling has been captured by Taskmaster, proving that no one should ever date a Spider-Man. Either you end up getting fridged, or a devil ends up undoing your marriage anyway. It's just not worth it! Check out the preview below.

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32

SALADIN AHMED (W) • Christopher ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

• Taskmaster (fresh off an on-screen debut in BLACK WIDOW) attacks Spider-Man and Starling, interrupting their…. date?!

• Miles must race the clock to save his date and his own life against one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

• Plus, the return of an old friend—Ironheart!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

