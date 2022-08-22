Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41 Preview: Clone Wars

Miles faces Selim in a final battle in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41. Until the next time, of course. It's comics. It's never really the final battle. Check out the preview below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #41
by Saladin Ahmed & Christopher Allen, cover by Taurin Clarke
SELIM'S EMPIRE STRIKES BACK! The full might of the EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER bears down on Miles Morales' small band of resistance fighters. For Miles, their one chance for victory will only come at a great cost – but is SPIDER-MAN prepared to pay it? And what does the future hold for BILLIE MORALES?!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.66"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609123204111
| Rated T
$3.99
Variants:
75960609123204121 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 41 RODRIGUEZ BEYOND AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

