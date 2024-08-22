Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: black panther, miles morales

Now Miles Morales Gets a Vibranium Spider-Man Suit From Black Panther

Marvel Comics put out the PR. "THE VIBRANIUM SUIT MAKES ITS DEBUT IN MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN THIS FALL. Don't miss the debut of Spider-Man's new vibranium suit in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 and #26 this October and November!" The costume, in red and purple, echoes the black suit spider design introduced back in the eighties, and later retconned into being reflective of the Knull symbiote dragon form rather than a spider.

Marvel Comics November 2024 solicits will probably drop later today, but here's the one for October in which they forgot to mention it, though Black Panther does get a shout out,

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #25

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240809

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Various (A/CA) Federico Vicentini

THE BLACK PANTHER COMES TO BROOKLYN! SPIDER-MAN is out of control! His vampiric bloodlust consumes him – just as he will consume everyone he loves to quench his unholy thirst! No one can hope to stop this monstrous MILES MORALES…but BLACK PANTHER is about to step up to the plate. BONUS STORY – MILES and DEADPOOL scribe Cody Ziglar teases all-out war in Brooklyn when The Merc with a Mouth meets Miles Morales! Rated T In Shops: Oct 16, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Vibranium is a fictional metal appearing in the Marvel universe, able to absorb, store, and release large amounts of kinetic energy. Mined in the kingdom of Wakanda and the Savage Land, it was created by Stan Lee and John Romita for the Daredevil comic book before appearing in Fantastic Four #53 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as part of the worldbuilding of Black Panther, and able to absorb sound. Vibranium gained more mainstream audience knowledge with the Black Panther movies, which made quite a point that all of Wakanda's technology is based around their mining of vibrant and keeping it, and Wakanda, a secret from the rest of the world.

