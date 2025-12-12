Posted in: Archie, AWA, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press, Titan, Vault | Tagged: brian hurtt, fcbd, free comic book day, matt kindt, mind mgmt

Mind MGMT by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt Joins Free Comic Book Day 2026

Mind MGMT/Fort Psycho by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt sees Matt Kindt move his line of creator-owned comics, Flux House, from Dark Horse Comics to Oni Press for Free Comic Book Day this year, part of the deal between new FCBD owners Universal Distribution and Lunar Distribution. Previously, a number of titles had been listed under the First Saturday In May label from AWA, Mad Cave, Rekcah, Titan, and Vault, publishers that distribute through Lunar. The full list of FCBD titles, including those from Archie, DC, Dynamite, Image, and Udon, can also be found. While Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Boom Studios, IDW Publishing and Penguin Random House won't be taking part as a result of Penguin and Universal not finding a suitable accommodation. Instead, their titles will be made available for free under the title Comic Free-For-All. However, it is also available on May 2nd. Here's a look at all the Free Comic Book Day and Comic Free-For-All titles that have information released so far, beginning with the newly announced Mind MGMT. And because Universal Distribution, which bought Alliance Gaming in the Diamond bankruptcy owns the event now, they are inviting local hobby and board game stores to join in Free Comic Book Day 2026. Mind MGMT: New And Improved by Matt Kindt will be out from Oni Press in June, and Fort Psycho #1 of 12 by Kindt and Sixth Gun co-creator Brian Hurtt will be out in August and Flux House Presents, with new stories from Kindt, Jesse Lonergan (Drome, Man's Best), and more, will launch in November.

Free Comic Book Day:

Mad Cave Studios: Flash Gordon black and white reprint edition

Mad Cave Studios: Terrorbytes black and white reprint edition

AWA: sample of an unknown graphic novel from big names

Rekcah: The Future Is ****** Annual by Fred Van Lente and Juan Gedeon

and Vault Comics: Print launch of Dungeon Keeper Carl by Matt Dinniman , Tevagah and Laurel Pursuit Studio

, and Vault Comics: Inanna: The Name She Lost #0 by Inanna Sarkis , Tim Seeley and Ademir Leal .

, and . Titan Comics: Gun Honey Doubles Down #0 by Charles Ardai and Ace Continuado

and Titan Comics: Conan: Tides Of The Tyrant King #0 by Jim Zub and Jesus Marino

and Oni Press: Mind MGMT/Fort Psycho Special by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt

Comic Free-For-All:

Penguin Random House: The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade: The Graphic Novel Comic Free-for-All Sampler 2026 by Max Brallier and Brian Churilla

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – MIND MGMT FORT PSYCHO SPECIAL (NET)

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Brian Hurtt, Matt Kindt

"From the mind of New York Times best-selling, Eisner Award-nominated creative powerhouse Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), welcome to FLUX HOUSE – the first and only comics imprint designed to conjoin directly with your nervous system to deliver controlled bursts of paranoia, anxiety, and adrenaline as designated by our mysterious benefactors at Oni Press.

First: Congratulations! You have been selected to join the ranks of MIND MGMT – the secretive agency rumored to influence global affairs from the shadows through assassination, sabotage, and psychic espionage. In the hands of our elite instructors, you will be schooled in the exotic arts of mental manipulation, information warfare, subliminal conditioning, and more. This comic book is part of your training. Read on to discover who we are, who we are fighting, and why our lives are no longer our own in this self-contained, educational introduction to the vast underground network we call MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, as written and drawn by Matt Kindt.

Then: BOOM! BANG! DUCK! For the international commandos codenamed SHIV, LYCAN, and DRAGONFLY, a routine mission to catch-and-kill a fugitive from the world's most wanted terror sect is about to go very, very wrong. Who are THE SEVEN SEALS? And what terrible price will the men and women of FORT PSYCHO pay to bring them to justice? Master storytellers Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt present an all-new, high-octane prelude to the events of FORT PSYCHO #1 – the action comic so extreme, it might just catch on fire."

Mad Cave Studios:

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – FLASH GORDON #1 (NET)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Will Conrad

THE BEST-SELLING SCI-FI SPECTACULAR RETURNS IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. The first exciting issue in an all-new ongoing series! (Previously solicited)

(W) Mark Russell (A) Felix Ruiz (CA) Juan Doe

RELIVE THE TERROR IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! In an age where technology intertwines seamlessly with our everyday lives, TERRORBYTES delves deeper into the shadows of our digital existence, exploring the uncharted territories of human consciousness shaped by technological evolution. This new series pushes the boundaries of speculative fiction, presenting stories that challenge the very essence of identity, morality, and reality in a hyper-connected world. In the first issue, a headset that lets users relive their greatest memories at the moment of their death extracts a brutal price. (Previously solicited)

AWA

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 – AWA SNEAK PREVIEW (NET)

(W/A/CA) TBA

SOMETHING MAGICAL IS COMING… during this year's First Saturday in May event, AWA invites readers into the first glimpse of a bold new graphic novel from Eisner-winning creators. This free preview offers a first look at an upcoming project that will launch in 2026 — we're not ready to reveal everything just yet… but trust us, you'll want to be here when the secrets start to unravel.

Rekcah Comics

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 – FUTURE IS ****** ANNUAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT) (NET) (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Paul Pope

The ultimate STAND ALONE INTRODUCTORY ONE-SHOT to the GREATEST HACKER COMIC BOOK OF ALL TIME is here! Witness guest artist JUAN GEDEON (Marvel's Venom and DC's Jurassic League) draw an absolutely killer story by series regular writer Fred Van Lente (Deadpool vs. The Punisher), which can introduce anyone to the SIXTY-ISSUE ONGOING SERIES! Look, this comic book rules, and it's FREE! Get on the bandwagon, buddy! This issue even has giant guns and monsters! What more do you want!? TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR, THAT'S RIGHT, FREE! KEY SELLING POINTS An ABSOLUTELY FREE self-contained introduction to our SIXTY-ISSUE series! New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) knocked it out of the park with an issue anyone can read and enjoy! Interior Artist JUAN GEDEON joins THE FUTURE IS ****** fresh off his acclaimed runs at MARVEL (Venom) and DC COMICS (Jurassic League)! Cover by … HOLY CRAP! IS THAT PAUL POPE?! You bet it is! The sci-fi master craftsman of Batman: Year 100, THB, Heavy Liquid, and so many more books drew this amazing cover that readers get for FREE! Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges!

Vault Comics

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 (NET)

(W) Matt Dinniman, Tevagah (A/CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: You can read the first chapter for FREE! Wow, you can read?! The LitRPG smash hit phenomenon and New York Times bestseller, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, is now a graphic novel for the very first time and this Free Comic Book Day is your chance to read the first chapter early. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. This FCBD special collects the first episode (and more!) of the WEBTOON series with over 3 Million Reads and 175,000 subscribers.

(W) Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Ademir Leal

From writer, director, and actress, Inanna Sarkis, and Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley comes the complete first chapter of a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war… Inanna: The Name She Lost — FCBD Special! Once the home of the love and peace movement, San Francisco is now a city at war with itself. Mayor and presidential hopeful Tim Teller promises to fix the problems, but he has a new issue. On a brisk September evening, Inanna emerges from the Bay, wearing nothing but a lapis necklace. She remembers little save her name…and that she's pissed. Possessed of immense strength and unwavering charisma, Inanna becomes a champion of the people. But her immortal life as a goddess of love and war is coming back to haunt her. Ancient enemies and modern monsters collide as love and war clash in a battle for the soul of humanity—and Inanna herself.

FSIM – BUNDLE OF 25 – CONAN THE BARBARIAN TIDES OF THE TYRANT KING #0 (NET) (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesus Marino (CA) Rob De La Torre

CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living! The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide!

(W) Charles Ardai (A/CA) Ace Continuado

Offered $10 million to smuggle a gun into the Kremlin, Gun Honey Joanna Tan enlists the aid of a beautiful former lover in this thrilling lead-up to the events of the summer's big event, GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN.

"Like a contraband weapon smuggled into a deep-black, off-the-grid prison under the cover of darkness, Matt Kindt, Brian Hurtt, and even more collaborators yet-to-be revealed have been methodically sharpening the first new titles under the FLUX HOUSE banner at Oni Press into a fine point for maximum impact," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "Whether blasting open a brand-new frontier for one of this century's most acclaimed and rightfully influential independent comics series in MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED or creating one of the New Year's most white-kuckle entertainment experiences in the pages of FORT PSYCHO, this is a line of books that is bold, experimental, and fearlessly creative in the service of telling the most gripping story possible. The clock starts ticking on Free Comic Book Day… and the even bigger bombs start to drop when these series' new #1 issues hit stands in June and August, respectively."

