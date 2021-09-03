Mindless Speculation: Cavan Scott Writing Aquaman Alongside Movie?

This is pure speculation on Bleeding Cool's part, but we do like to show out working out. The plugged-in Aquaverse twitter feed posted "With talent like Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown & Cavan Scott joining comics all-stars Geoff Johns, Dan Jurgens, Jeff Parker and over 40 artists from Ramona Fradon to Doc Shaner on the 80TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR — its as much a celebration of Aquaman's future as his past!" published last week.

Brandon Thomas is writing the Aqualad and The Green Arrow/Aquaman title while Chuck Brown is writing Black Manta with his first issue out next week. But what else for Cavan Scott? His story appeared in the solicits relatively recently, replacing the originally planned Aquaman story by Francis Manapul – who once upon a time in a 5G world would have written and drawn the Aquaman ongoing series, Does the mention of Cavan Scott in said tweet indicate that he has a greater Aquaman presence coming, over and above, say, Stephanie Phillips or Dan Watters? Does this mean that he has an unannounced Aquaman comic book out next year, alongside a certain Aquaman sequel movie? Cavan Scott and editor Andrea Shea both liked and RT'ed the tweet in question. Cavan Scott is best known for writing Star Wars and Doctor Who novels, as well as licensed comics for Vikings, Pacific Rim, Sherlock Holmes, Penguins of Madagascar and Star Wars: The High Republic. He also created Shadow Service with Corin M. Howell at Vault and produced Blakes 7 for Big Finish. And in a different world entirely, Scott conceived and launched Countryfile Magazine in 2007. Could Aquaman be next?

AQUAMAN 80TH ANNIVERSARY 100-PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A IVAN REIS & JOE PRADO

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ivan Reis, Joe Prado

story by DAN JURGENS, GEOFF JOHNS, BRANDON THOMAS, CHUCK BROWN, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, MICHAEL MORECI, MARGUERITE BENNETT, DAN WATTERS, JEFF PARKER, SHAWN ALDRIDGE, AND FRANCIS MANAPUL! art by STEVE EPTING, PAUL PELLETIER, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, HENDRY PRASETYA, POP MHAN, TRUNGLES, MIGUEL MENDONÇA, EVAN "DOC" SHANER, TOM DERENICK, FRANCIS MANAPUL, AND MORE! After defending the seven seas for eight decades, it's time to throw Aquaman a party! This all-star-filled anthology spans across the ocean king's legacy, not just celebrating his own triumphs, but also those of his greatest allies and enemies. We look at his ongoing romance with Mera, his bitter rivalry with Black Manta, his brotherly conflict with Ocean Master, and the inspiration he lends to younger heroes like Tempest and Jackson Hyde, the newest Aqualad. It would not be an Aquaman celebration without also looking at how he's changed over the years, including a brand-new tale of Bombshells Aquaman. This special brings together Aqua talent past, present, and future, including reuniting fan-favorite creative teams such as Geoff Johns and Paul Pelletier, Dan Jurgens and Steve Epting, alongside Dan Watters and Miguel Mendonca. Plus, two of the stories are prequels to two new Aquaman miniseries launching in September, kicking off another 80 years of undersea adventure!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 8/31/2021