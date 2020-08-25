Mirion Malle's League Of Super Feminists, Out in October

Mirion Malle is a French comic book creator, living in Montreal, and mostly working for French comic book publishers. She became known through her blog feminist comic strip Commando Culotte (or Commando Pants), which included aspects of her own life as well as the representatib of women and minorities in film and television.

In 2018, she published La Ligue des Super Féministes 10 with La Ville Brûle editions, using superheroic imaged to discuss gender representation in the media and society and it was nominated for the 2020 Prix Jeunesse at the Angoulême International Comics Festival. Now Canadian publisher Drawn & Quarterly has decided to publish the book in English – a first for Malle – and through the kind of comic book stores that might be most amenable to such superheroic imagery. And you never know, maybe learn a thing or two.

The League Of Super Feminists by Mirion Malle is being published in hardcover in October by Drawn And Quarterly. Here is the listing – and there is a preview right here too.

This primer on feminism and media literacy teaches young readers why it matters The League of Super Feminists is an energetic and fierce comic for tweens and younger teens. Cartoonist Mirion Malle guides readers through some of the central tenets including consent, intersectionality, privilege, body image, inclusivity and more; all demystified in the form of a witty, down-to-earth dialogue that encourages questioning the stories we're told about identity. Malle's insightful and humorous comics transport lofty concepts from the ivory tower to the eternally safer space of open discussion. Making reference to the Bechdel test in film and Peggy McIntosh's dissection of white privilege through the metaphor of the "invisible knapsack," The League of Super Feminists is an asset to the classroom, library, and household alike. Knights and princesses present problems associated with consent; superheroes reveal problematic stereotypes associated with gender; and grumpy onlookers show just how insidious cat-calling culture can be. No matter how women dress, Malle explains, there seems to always be someone ready to call it out. The League of Super Feminists articulates with both poise and clarity how unconscious biases and problematic thought processes can have tragic results. Why does feminism matter? Are feminists man-haters? How do race and feminism intersect? Malle answers these questions for young readers, in a comic that is as playful and hilarious as it is necessary.

Out on October 13th in bookstores, October 21st in comic book stores.