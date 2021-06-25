Mirka Andolfo Takes Over Red Sonja – Dynamite September 2021 Solicits

Dynamite solicitation time. Mirka Andolfo has had quite the journey into American comics in the last couple of years, moving from Fanboys Vs Zombies and DC Comics Bombshells to her own series such as Unnatural, Un/Sacred, Mercy, and Sweet Paprika being adapted for an English market. And in September she will be front and centre working on a new relaunch of Red Sonja from Dynamite. It leads Dynamite's September 2021 solicitations along with Killadelphia and Runaways writer Rodney Barnes relaunching Army Of Darkness, now set in 1979. With another launch for Vampiverse from Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson, Daniel Maine giving Vampirella the multiverse treatment…

RED SONJA (2021) #1 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

MOTHER, PART ONE. Industry icon MIRKA ANDOLFO presents an all-new vision for the She-Devil With A Sword, in a thrilling new ongoing series! Our story begins in a village on fire, set by members of the dreaded Three-Eyed Shezem. When Red Sonja arrives, the only survivor of the flame is a lively child with curious white tattoos. The child will become Sonja's travel companion, on a journey from hardened ice to imposing forests, where dangerous secrets wait to be revealed…

Begin a trailblazing adventure with MIRKA ANDOLFO (Unnatural, Mercy) and incredible artist GIUSEPPE CAFARO (Suicide Squad)!

Neapolitan artist and writer, Mirka Andolfo is one of the most complete and eclectic Italian creators in the international field. Her Mercy series was published almost simultaneously in Italy (November 2019, Panini Comics), France (January 2020, Éditions Glénat) and United States (March 2020, Image Comics).

Her ControNatura (Panini Comics) is one of the most successful Italian series of the last few years. Published in the USA by Image Comics under the title Unnatural, it's a best-selling hit with several reprints already.

Andolfo has been collaborating with DC Comics since 2015, having lent her pencils to such titles as Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Bombshells, Teen Titans, Green Arrow, R.W.B.Y. and Hex Wives.

Also as an artist, she's drawn comics for Dynamite and Aspen, as well as some short stories for Vertigo and DC's Young Animal, and she's working on covers for DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Valiant, BOOM! Studios, Aspen, Zenescope.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #1 CVR A ALEXANDER

DYNAMITE

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Tom Garcia, Jason Shawn Alexander

Dare we say it!?!? Yes! We Dare!

ASH IS BACK, BABY!

After his most recent appearance in Die!namite Lives, Ashley Williams is retired. Settled down. Haunted by the Deadites and the Necronomicon no more- wait, no, that ain't right… None of that is true! In fact, not only is Ash still haunted by Deadites and the Necronomicon, but he's haunted by the both of them in the 1970s (kids, ask your parents. Parents, ask yourselves!)! And what does he find in the South Bronx of the late 70s? Gangs! And what have those gangs found? The Necronomicon. So, what does that make the gangs? Bad-Ass Mxxxerfxxxers.

Dynamite proudly presents a brand new Army of Darkness series, written by Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia), drawn by Tom Garcia and featuring an awesome array of cover artists, including the Dynamite return of Jason Shawn Alexander, along with Junggeun Yoon, and Stuart Sayger and the Zombie King himself — Arthur Suydam!

Rodney Barnes is an American screenwriter and producer. Barnes has written and produced The Boondocks, My Wife and Kids, Everybody Hates Chris, Those Who Can't, Marvel's Runaways, American Gods, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and is currently an executive producer/writer on HBO's Untitled Los Angeles Lakers drama. In comics, Barnes is the creator of the critically acclaimed Killadelphia from Image Comics, and has written Falcon and Lando (Star Wars) for Marvel Comics.

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIVERSE #1 CVR A HUGHES

DYNAMITE

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Adam Hughes

From the writers of Vengeance of Vampirella, and the Vampirella Valentine's Day Special 2021 comes a mind-splitting event!

A different Vampirella for every thread-for every kind of story-across the Fabric of time and space. A Vampirella of every conceivable notion born to protect her particular reality . . . but now something-someone-is killing them and stealing away their precious life energies and growing in power. It is up to the Vampirella of one of these universes to gather some of her special sisters to stop this growing threat and keep it from destroying the Creator of all things-the Artist-and preventing the unraveling of all reality.

THOMAS E. SNIEGOSKI is the author of more than two dozen novels for adults, teens, and children. His teen fantasy YA series Fallen was adapted into a trilogy of monstrously successful TV movies by ABC Family Channel. His other books for teens include Sleeper Code, Sleeper Agenda, Legacy, and Force Majeure, as well as the series The Brimstone Network. The author's first adult novel, A Kiss Before the Apocalypse, developed into a series of novels about the character Remy Chandler.

Sniegoski's work for younger readers includes the Billy Hooten: Owlboy series and the fantasy quartet Magic Zero, which he co-authored with Christopher Golden. Magic Zero is in development as a film at Universal. Sniegoski and Golden have also collaborated on the adult dark fantasy series The Menagerie, and multiple creator-owned comic book series, including The Sisterhood, which is being prepped for a feature film by InterMedia, and Talent, currently in development at Universal after a major bidding war.

As a comic book writer, Sniegoski's work includes Stupid, Stupid Rat Tails, a prequel miniseries to international hit Bone. Sniegoski has also written the Bone: Quest for the Spark novels. Sniegoski collaborated with Bone creator Jeff Smith on the prequel, making him the only writer Smith has ever asked to work on those characters. Sniegoski and Golden also wrote the graphic novel BPRD: Hollow Earth, a spinoff from Hellboy.

Sniegoski was born and raised in Massachusetts, where he still lives with his wife LeeAnne and their dog, Kirby.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Gail Simone, Dearbhla Kelly, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (A) Walter Geovani, Soo Lee, Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The greatest tales! The most amazing storytellers! Red Sonja, like you've NEVER seen before…all presented in beautiful black, white, and red!

Superstar GAIL SIMONE returns to The She-Devil With A Sword with artist WALTER GEOVANI, for a tale spanning Sonja's entire life…

DEARBHLA KELLY and SOO LEE spin a story of interlaced intrigue and savage adventure…

HASSAN OTSMANE-ELAHOU and JONATHAN LAU feature a conundrum for Sonja, in the form of a foreboding, fire-breathing dragon…

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 4.99

BARBARELLA #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Fresh off the chaotic conclusion to the riddle of Camelot, Barbarella finds herself out an ally but with no time to lick her wounds. A mysterious signal from space leads Barbarella to the water world of Encantado, where the remnants of a once-thriving situation lay hidden, as do much genetic shenanigans. And lest you think that's all the Siren of Space must deal with, the armed forces of they deadly power behind the enslavement of Camelot is still hot on her trail-good luck outrunning lasers!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #4 CVR A MYCHAELS

DYNAMITE

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Marat Mycheals

The pin-up queen… of adventure is back! Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents: Bettie Page in "The Curse of the Banshee!"

The penultimate issue! Danger lurks at every corner as the Curse of the Banshee seems to consume our hero!

Written by Stephen Mooney, ably assisted by artist Jethro "Jet" Morales and a host of incredible covers artists, cosplay goddesses and the queen of the pin-up herself – Bettie Page!

Covers by: Marat Mychaels, Joseph Michael Linsner, Stephen Mooney, Rachel Hollon (Cosplay) and Bettie Page (Vintage Pin-Up Photo)

Stephen Mooney has worked for DC, Marvel and a host of other publishers, but is perhaps best-known as the creator (AND writer AND artist) of Half-Past Danger!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BETTIE PAGE UNBOUND TP VOL 02

DYNAMITE

JUL210939

(W) David Avallone (A) Julius Ohta (CA) David Williams

It's almost 1953, and Americans are afraid.

There are flying saucers in the sky, a Commie spy under every bed…and something even more dangerous might be attacking America…from within!

It's up to Model Agent Bettie Page to find out what it is…and stop it.

As a mysterious, invisible enemy closes in on Model Agent Bettie Page, and she doesn't know where to turn or who to trust… in this Invasion of the Bettie Snatchers!

Includes issues 6-10 of the Dynamite series!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 19.99

DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Lucio Parrillo

John and Dejah are captured! Despite this, Dejah is delighted that John cared enough for her to attempt a rescue…perhaps their love is not lost! But John, headstrong as ever, has handed their enemies exactly what they want…

The epic continues, from DAN ABNETT (Justice League Odyssey) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Lucio Parrillo

EVIL SONJA and her SUPER-ZOMBIES want to access America's nuclear arsenal. All that stands in Sonja's way are the ragtag team of Vampirella, Ash from Army Of Darkness, and Jennifer Blood. In this issue, many, many (MOST) things explode. By FRED VAN LENTE (Marvel Zombies) and VINCENZO CARRATU (Zorro)!

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #2 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

(W) David Avallone (A) Juan Samu (CA) Dave Acosta

The two titans of horror and comedy unite in comics for the very first time! Dynamite Entertainment Proudly Presents… Elvira Meets Vincent Price!

Elvira and the Ghost of Vincent Price continue their quest to find a lost cult movie… AND save the world from the wrath of an awakened Egyptian god. Their journey takes them to the crumbling country estate of a reclusive film director and his movie-star bride, but things go all Dr. Phibes before you can say House of Usher! Come for the sexy horror, stay for the terrible puns and movie trivia! From writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Twilight Zone: The Shadow) and artist Juan Samu!

Issue #2 features a continuing all-star cast of cover artists, including fan favorites Dave Acosta, Anthony Marques w/J. Bone, series artist Juan Samu and a stunning photo of the gorgeous lady herself – Elvira: Mistress of the Dark!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #5 CVR A CONNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

It's the penultimate installment to this first adventure! Sonja is on a blood-soaked adventure under the Invincible spell making her the wizard's pawn to use how he wants as the city mourns the murder of their King and two armies get ready to even the score. Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Moritat continue their epic tale of love, betrayal and evil!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #2 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

(W) Ian Edginton (A) Celor (CA) Jae Lee

KISS Comics are back! Dynamite proudly continues to present the best, because you continue to want the best… KISS in "Phantom Obsession"!

The band have found themselves wined, dined and detained by the genius Darius Cho! As Cho puts each member through the wringer, a new-found ally may be able to help the Masters of all things Rock and/or Roll get the upper hand on Cho and his army of pop-culture-inspired destruction!

Featuring the most metal of heavy metal covers by Jae Lee Stuart Sayger, Tim Seeley, series artist Celor and a special photo cover featuring the one-and-only legends of Rock and/or Roll – KISS!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SONJAVERSAL #8 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In the far-flung sci-fi future, PURPLE SONJA and her mech act as scouts for a space pilgrimage of the remaining members of humanity fleeing Earth. This scouting is made difficult by the return of Purple Sonja's greatest enemy Kaiju descending upon her. Her demise is all but assured, until she receives help from…HELL SONJA!? By CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (Deadpool) and PASQUALE QUALANO (Dejah Thoris)!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Twenty years ago he was an abandoned child hunted by religious zealots. Today, he is a man desperate to cheat fate and outrun his destiny. Vampirella protected the child, but can she save the man from the prophetic doom of The Dracula Virus? With time rapidly running out, our favorite Vampiri finds herself torn between love and obligation as she is given the opportunity to end the terrible legacy of Dracula… but at what cost?

In Shops: Sep 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #22 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Writer Tom Sniegoski continues to weave a post-apocalyptic tale featuring a literal hell on earth as a reborn vampirella fights against the literal forces of chaos to save humanity from its ultimate destruction!

Vampirella and Jeannine wander the Chaoslands, exploring a world on the brink of transformation. In the tiny town of Surette they think they've found an example of peace and tranquility, but soon learn that looks can be deceiving. In order for there to be harmony in the town, all must feed the desires of Mandrasath-and it looks like Vampirella will be the perfect snack.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #15 CVR A MILLER (MR)

DYNAMITE

(W) George R. R. Martin, Landry Walker (A) Mel Rubi (CA) Mike Miller

Barely alive, Tyrion struggles between consciousness and a drugged nightmare state, unaware that as he lay in his sickbed the power that he has grown used to commanding is slipping slowly away. Meanwhile, far to the North Theon faces the inevitable price for his violent betrayal of Robb Stark – though not quite in the way he might expect. The cast of A Clash of Kings see their hopes and dreams slowly wilt in yet another chapter of George R.R. Martin's stunning epic – A Song of Ice and Fire.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BOYS #1 GOLD FOIL ED

DYNAMITE

(CA) Darick Robertson

Limited Edition Gold Foil version of The Boys #1. Need the perfect jumping-on point for The Boys after binging it on Prime? Here you go! Dynamite never actually had the honor of publishing issue #1 of The Boys (we started with #7), but now we're doing it here as a special, limited edition. Don't miss out on where it all began!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 19.99

REANIMATOR FORMULA ENAMEL PIN

DYNAMITE

Death is only the beginning when you have Herbert West's reanimation formula at your fingertips. This "soft enamel" pin is 2" from tip to base and includes a custom backing card. Wear this uniquelly-styled pin to add an element of cthulu to your wardrobe, but make sure you're ready to confront whatever dark elements you may invite to our dimension.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 9.99

ELVIRA METAL CRYPT CARDS

DYNAMITE

(A) Photographs

Greetings and amputations! What you see here is a lasting tribute to the ALWAYS immortal (sometimes immoral)… Elvira: Mistress of the Dark!Buried deep within this cardboard tomb lies two very limited-edition "CRYPT CARDS" made of high-gloss metal and featuring new and rarely seen art. If it was possible for Elvira to pass from this Earth, no card set would make a better tribute to her final unresting place!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 34.99

CHAOS METAL CVR COMICS CHASTITY #1

DYNAMITE

(CA) Emanuela Lupacchino

Celebrate the CHAOS! 25th Anniversary with this collectible metal cover of Dynamite's first issue of Chastity

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 100

CHAOS METAL CVR COMICS CHAOS #1

JUL211045

(CA) J. Scott Campbell

Celebrate the CHAOS! 25th Anniversary with this collectible metal cover of Dynamite's Chaos #1 featuring a cover by J. Scott Campbell

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 100

CHAOS METAL CVR COMICS EVIL ERNIE #1

JUL211046

(CA) Daniel Brereton

Celebrate the CHAOS! 25th Anniversary with this collectible metal cover of Dynamite's Evil Ernie #1 featuring a cover by Dan Brereton.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 100

CHAOS METAL CVR COMICS LADY DEMON #1

JUL211047

(CA) Joyce Chin

Celebrate the CHAOS! 25th Anniversary with this collectible metal cover of Dynamite's Lady Demon #1 featuring a cover by Joyce Chin.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 100

VAMPIRELLA ROSE BESCH GOLD COLL COIN

DYNAMITE

(A) Rose Besch

Featuring the amazing illustrated Vampirella art of the super-talented Rose Besch! Produced using a revolutionary, highest-quality colorization technique on an authentic U.S. John F. Kennedy Half-Dollar, each plated in genuine 24-karat gold, these commemorative coins each come with a full-color Certificate of Authenticity and a protective acrylic coin capsule.

Rose Besch is a phenomenal illustrator and visual artist who for over 10 years has worked with Mattel, Loot Crate and American Greetings among many other companies. Her art has been exhibited in New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Tokyo, and she has created covers for Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 29.99

RED SONJA ANDOLFO GOLD COLL COIN

DYNAMITE

(CA) Mirka Andolfo

Featuring superbly crafted Red Sonja art by fan favorite super-star, Mirka Andolfo! Produced using a revolutionary, highest-quality colorization technique on an authentic U.S. John F. Kennedy Half-Dollar, each plated in genuine 24-karat gold, these commemorative coins each come with a full-color Certificate of Authenticity and a protective acrylic coin capsule.

Mirka Andolfo is a Neapolitan artist and writer, and she is one of the most complete and eclectic Italian creators in the international field. She is a highly regarded and prolific illustrator with work appearing in Marvel, DC, Valiant, Aspen, Boom!, Zenoscope and DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 29.99

And leaving much of their controversy behind.