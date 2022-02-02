Mister Fantastic Fantastically Wrong About The Moon In Reckoning War

As was teased in Marvel's Timeless #1 before the New Year, in The Reckoning War Fantastic Four event, the moon gets blown up. This is how it was teased… as just a cracking…

…and this is how it looks in Fantastic Four: Reckoning War: Alpha, out today.

And this is how Mister Fantastic reacts to chunks of the moon falling into the Earth.

Can the Earth survive without the moon? Reed Richards is rather blase, seeking a wider perspective. Indeed many planets do without a moon. But then they haven't always had one. And, you know, life on this planet has evolved with one. Oh also, while we're here, when was Iron Man a member of the X-Men??? But anyway…

And while the Fantastic Four deal with chunks of the moon, it might be worth considering longer effects that have escaped Reed Richards. Without a moon-or moon-sized mass, even broken up, tides would be about a third the size they are, and crabs, mussels, starfish, snails and other sea creatures rely on that churn to survive. Without a coastal ecosystem, this could have knock-on effects for other land and sea animals and could lead to mass extinctions.

Tidal movements also help stabilise Earth's climate as ocean currents are driven by the tides, distributing warmer water around the globe and influencing the global climate. Without the moon, global temperatures would not even out as easily and would tend to extremes. Climate change squared.

Without the moon, predatory animals who hunt at night would be without light, leading to a shift in the balance of nature.

But worse than these, the Earth's tilt would change, and vary. Currently, gravity pulls them both into place, like an elastic band. Without the moon, the Earth will start to wobble, seasons go haywire and we get the return of an Ice Age for parts of the planet.

Of course, Reed Richards could always build a new moon – that might work. Get cracking, Reed!

