Reckoning War Opening Strike Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1

Posted on
by
|
Comments

"The moon, cracked in a great reckoning…" Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers.

Timeless

Looks like the moon will be taking a bit of a tumble. Could this be the Eternals blowing up the Summers house to kick off the Judgement War?  More likely with the wording that this is the upcoming Reckoning War crossover event from Dan Slott, that he has been impatiently waiting to get Marvel Comics to publish for a couple of decades. Which is small change compared to Miracleman of course. The moon, of course, is the home of The Watcher, who has been rather prominent in the Reckoning War teases and also gets a Reckoning War oneshot all to themselves. Could someone be minded to blow up the Watcher's home planetoid as an opening shot in the Reckoning War?

More Marvel Comics Teasing Of The Reckoning War
Guardians Of The Galaxy #18

The final issue of the Guardians Of The Galaxy lets Doctor Doom make a Reckoning War tease. So Doctor Doom has a brand new magical weapon to bring to the Reckoning War. Fantastic Four #35 dropped one in at the end with the Time Variance Authority.

More Marvel Comics Teasing Of The Reckoning War

Marvel stated in their announcement that "Dan Slott is joined by Carlos Pacheco and Rachael Stott for Marvel Comics' Fantastic Four: Reckoning War, an epic saga over 15 years in the making. The original secret war of the Marvel Universe has been reignited and every living being in reality is in danger, for we are finally at…Our Day Of Reckoning."

Reckoning War Opening Strike Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
Reckoning War

As Bleeding Cool may have mentioned before, twenty-or-so-years ago, Dan Slott used to drop something into a number of his comic books at Marvel about something he would call The Reckoning War. A storyline that would upend the future of the Marvel Universe, centred on She-Hulk but involving The Watcher, the Fantastic Four, Gauntlet, Iron Man, Southpaw and many more.

Reckoning War Opening Strike Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
Art from She Hulk #3 (2005)

In She-Hulk #3 back in 2005, we discovered, from the Time Variance Authority, that actions already taken by She-Hulk would lead to The Reckoning War. That this was a bad thing. That this was all She-Hulk's fault, and emanated from something she had done in the first year that Dan Slott wrote her.

Is Dan Slott Finally Getting To Do The Reckoning War at Marvel Comics?
Art from She Hulk #3 (2005)

The Reckoning War would devastate not only the Earth but the whole cosmos. Marvel sources told me that Slott had tried to get this event to finally occur in one book or other for some time, but hadn't heard about it from him for a few years.

Is Dan Slott Finally Getting To Do The Reckoning War at Marvel Comics?
Art from She Hulk #3 (2005)

At some point, maybe when he was writing Amazing Spider-Man, he put The Reckoning War on the back-burner, with just a couple of references in the last ten years.

Reckoning War Opening Strike Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
Art from She Hulk #3 (2005)

With a repeated phrase, "there shall be a reckoning" or "there will be a reckoning".

Reckoning War Opening Strike Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
Art from She Hulk #20 (2007)

In this future, Gauntlet inspires Southpaw to reform, and become a superhero, while his daughter Kid Glove acts as her sidekick. Gauntlet and Southpaw also popped up in Iron Man 2020 with Arron Stark believing in an imminent cosmic threat. He also wrote Fantastic Four travelling the cosmos, inviting all sorts of attention. And he concluded Empyre, a crossover event involving the Skrull and Kree, Fantastic Four, Iron Man and She-Hulk, to whom something very bad had happened.

Is Dan Slott Finally Getting To Do The Reckoning War at Marvel Comics?
Art from Fantastic Four Fallout.

From the very eye of The Unseen, the cosmically transformed Nick Fury, emerged the returning Uatu, The Watcher who Nick Fury killed before himself being transformed…

Is Dan Slott Finally Getting To Do The Reckoning War at Marvel Comics?
Art from Fantastic Four Fallout.

And promising something very familiar.

Is Dan Slott Finally Getting To Do The Reckoning War at Marvel Comics?
Art from Fantastic Four Fallout.

Is Dan Slott finally going to make "fetch" happen? Fantastic Four #25 was set up with that very familiar phrase, from the solicitation on. "There Shall Come a Reckoning"

Will Dan Slott's Reckoning War Begin With Fantastic Four #25?
Previews cover.

And as he recalled last year…

Fantastic Four #25 returned to the Blue Area of the Moon. The Watcher uses Marvel Unlimited to catch up with everything he's been missing out on (with only a three month delay now)  before transforming The Unseen, with that phrase one more time.

Is This Really The Reckoning War Beginning in Fantastic Four #25?
Fantastic Four #25.

Nick Fury, Agent Of Uatu?

Is This Really The Reckoning War Beginning in Fantastic Four #25?
Fantastic Four #25

Okay, so he's bald, still has an eyepatch, and no cigar, and is going by Nicolas Fury, to distinguish himself from his son, Nick Fury Jr, currently running around SHIELD? And this is the first war. The oldest war. The Reckoning War? And have the Fantastic Four provided an opportunity for it to come to Earth's doorstep? We even saw a reference from Sin-Eater, lookimg over Dan Slott's Spider-Man run in Spider-Man: The Sins Of Norman Osborn.

Will Amazing Spider-Man Lead Into The Reckoning War Too? (Spoilers)
Spider-Man: The Sins Of Norman Osborn.

And now? There shall come a reckoning. And Mister Fantastic is going to be a force to reckon with because of it. Watch where you are standing though, Uatu… there may be nothing left of it.

Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)

FANTASTIC FOUR RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1
MARVEL COMICS
AUG218316
(W) Dan Slott (A) Carlos Pacheco
FIFTEEN YEARS IN THE MAKING – AND IT ALL KICKS OFF HERE!
In a time before the Kree, Skrull or Shi'ar Empires. Before the emergence of Galactus. Before the birth of Asgard.
There was the First War. The greatest war to ever rage across the Multiverse.
Today, it is reignited. This is the Day of Reckoning.
And all that stands between all of reality and revenge from the dawn of time are the heroes of Earth, the Fantastic Four and the mind of Mister Fantastic.
Starring the FF, She-Hulk, Jack of Hearts, the Unseen, the Silver Surfer and everyone in the whole damn Marvel Universe.
Rated T+In Shops: Feb 02, 2022
Final Orders Due: Jan 02, 2022

Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)

RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1
DAN SLOTT (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO
• In all of the Multiverse, there is only one "What If" world that Uatu has avoided watching – one "What If" that he never wished to see.
•  And now it will be revealed – The story that could damn him for all time… and a revelation that could change everything in this universe.
•  Guest starring the Fantastic Four, Galactus and the Silver Surfer.
ONE-SHOT / RATED T+In Shops: Mar 16, 2022
SRP: $4.99

The Twilight Sword, Teased In Timeless #1 (Spoilers)

TIMELESS #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210773
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu
HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?
A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!
Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! RATED T In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.