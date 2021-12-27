Mister Miracle Makes His Debut, Jack Kirby Classic On Auction Today

Mister Miracle will always be my personal favorite from Jack Kirby's New Gods, and it is criminal that more people are not more aware of these characters. Man, I really wish that movie or show or whatever from Ava DuVernay would have happened. I would give anything to see Mister Miracle on a big screen. An escape artist based on the real-life exploits of Jim Steranko, he also has one of the best costumes in comics. Kirby really knocked this one out of the park, and taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 6.5 copy of the book. The best part for us collectors- as of this writing, it is at only $41. This deserves to go much higher, but someone is going to get a deal for now. Check it out below.

Mister Miracle Deserves The Big Screen Treatment

"Mister Miracle #1 (DC, 1971) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white to white pages. First appearances of Mister Miracle and Oberon. Jack Kirby story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $45; VF 8.0 value = $105. CGC census 12/21: 74 in 6.5, 1109 higher. "Murder Missile Trap." Elite soldier Scott Free escapes Apokolips and comes to Earth, where he assumes the role of Mister Miracle. Inspired by the real-world exploits of Jim Steranko, who was a magician and escape artist prior to his career in comics, Mister Miracle was created by the great Jack Kirby for his epic Fourth World saga. Script, pencils, and cover by Jack Kirby. Inks by Vince Colletta. Cover price $0.15."

If I didn't already own this one, I would be biding on this one for sure. This is a really nice, displayable copy that would be a welcome addition to any DC collectors shelf. Go here, get more info, and place a bid if you are so inclined. While there, check out the other books taking bids today.