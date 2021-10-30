Mister Miracle The Source Of Freedom #6 Preview: The Conclusion

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Well, technically it's getting less witty as the night goes on. How much wit do you expect at 2 in the morning, for ****'s sake?! Look, we just want to get these done so we can go to sleep. With that in mind, here's a preview of Mister Miracle The Source of Freedom #6, the conclusion to this epic mini-series. Check it out below.

MISTER MIRACLE THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #6 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC128

0821DC129 – MISTER MIRACLE THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #6 (OF 6) CVR B VALENTINE DE LANDRO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Yanick Paquette

Final issue! Shilo's Greatest Escape! Shilo returns to where the story started—the future! With the help of Oberon, Shilo travels to the revolution that sparked N'Vir's mission in the first place, hoping to end this conflict with N'Vir once and for all. But there is more to this revolution than Shilo realizes. Who really sparked the revolution for the Miracle mantle?!

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

