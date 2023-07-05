Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, Misty Knight, Peggy Carter. Cup Of Tea

Misty Knight Knows How To Make Captain America A Proper Cup Of Tea

In Captain America #750, published the day after the Fourth Of July, Sam Wilson is havinga crisis of faith. Only one solution comes to hand.

In Captain America #750, published today (spoilers) from Marvel Comics the day after the Fourth Of July, Sam Wilson is having (another) crisis of faith over his role as Captain America. As Misty Knight is giving him a brand new shield to replace the one he no longer has. But first, she has to put the kettle on.

Because there is no problem so big it can't be solved over a cup of tea. In America, famously electric kettles don't get the voltage to boil properly, so a hob kettle, it has to be. And yes, the water has to be boiling when poured onto the tea bag, Misty Knight an expert in so many things, knows this well. No microwaves or tepid water for her.

Also you need a decent long enough monologue for the tea to brew as well. I'm a six-minute man before adding a spot of milk, but this may vary from county to county. So a good chance for Misty Knight to opine about the people who came together to make the shield and to support Sam Wilson.

So when Sam Wilson does get round to drinking his tea, amongst all the discussion of his role as Captain America, the symbolism and the reality?

It's a perfect cuppa.

As long as no one brings up the colonial and slaving history of the East India Tea Company, responsible for the continuing industry that exists today, we'll be fine. Maybe Peggy Carter might be on hand? She's lived a century of it, after all.

Heading to the pub in the rain for something other than a cup of tea… yeah, she's as British as they come.

