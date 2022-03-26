Mo Marvel, Mo Problems – Thank FOC It's Saturday, 26th March 2022

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Marvel is giving retailers tough decisions this weekend. Immortal X-Men #1, Marauders #2 and X-Men Red #2 are all up for FOC but the first issues of each have not yet shipped, so retailers cannot judge sales numbers. Marvel is giving them all 1:25 variant covers to help move things along.

Collector Unit 731 #1 launches from Dark Horse from Will Conrad and Rod Monteiro . "A man can go by many names, and when someone has been around as long as Michael, he can gain more than just a few aliases. Now he's Michael Smith, but back in the 1940s he went by James. When the obituary for John, who Michael met during WWII, comes up in the paper, Michael finds himself reflecting on a lifetime he left behind-and the horrors and experimentation he, John, and others, endured at the infamous Manchuria-based Japanese facility known as Unit 731. Retailers who order 10 or more copies, get it returnable.

Critical Role: Mighty Nein Origins from Cecil Castellucci and Will Kirkby, with Matthew Mercer and Ashley Johnson, gets a hardcover.

The Deadpool team of Gerry Duggan, Brian Posehn and Scott Koblish reunite for their Secret History Of The War On Weed graphic novel from Image Comics. "The year is 1985. The First Lady decides to crush Northern California cannabis farmers and deploys the biggest tool in the armed forces: Scotch McTiernan (collectible first of many hilarious appearances). "If it weeds…we can kill it." Scotch puts his boots on the ground in Humboldt and does what he does best-but what happens when he gets high for the first time? This one-shot has it all: laughs, tears, heart, action-plus, an activity page! A portion of the proceeds from this comic will be donated to organizations dedicated to helping casualties of America's immoral drug war." With tiered 1:10 and 1:25 covers.

Hulk Vs Thor: Banner Of War Alpha #1 by Donny Cates, Martin Coccolo and Gary Frank. "Hulk and Thor have both undergone massive changes recently, but one thing remains constant – their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage? Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of both characters, this epic five-part crossover between the THOR and HULK series starts here in this oversized Alpha issue, brought to you by creators Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo! Key mysteries from both series will be revealed, as well as shocking consequences for the future of both characters! With a 1:50 variant.

Moon Knight: Black White And Blood #1 is the latest limited pallette anthology from Marvel, now with their new TV star. With 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers.

Magic The Gathering: Hidden Planeswalker #1 launches from Boom Studios, by Mairghread Scott and Fabiana Mascolo. "While our heroes have many dangers to face throughout the multiverse, the powerful Necromancer Liliana Vess returns to her new home as a professor at the greatest college of magic in the Multiverse. But she doesn't return alone. Sensing the presence of a distant planeswalker calling for help… one with the power to save, or destroy, entire planes, puts her on a collision course with the diabolical machinations of the Tezzeret, the Master of Metal…" with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers.

Kent Menace: Dangers From The Depths #1 by Scott Braden and Jeff Dillon from American Mythology Productions is up for FOC. "It's time for Ragnaroks and RetroMariners! Scott Braden & Mike Malbrough's supernatural sailor, Kent Menace, is a mysterious mariner, as well as a weird hero who radiates – and attracts – excitement, danger, and even a bit of humor. In addition to Braden, this special issue features comics and illustrated prose stories in the great pulp tradition by Jasper Bark, Michel Buster, Juan Castro, John Charles, Lidia Corinne, Jeff Dillon, Marty Grosser, Mark Herr, Dan Lawlis, Joel Meadows, Rob Moran, Eraklis Petmezas, Meggan Groves Robinson, Dillon Samuelson, J.C. Vaughn, Mark Wheatley, and Lance Woods."

Vermillion #0 from Brao launches from Behemoth Comics. With the warning "WARNING: Subject matter is heavy and extremely dark in nature. We follow the young Persephone over one long and twisting night as it turns into one of abuse and destruction, after meeting a mysterious figure.

John Carter Of Mars #1 launches from Dynamite, byChuck Brown, George Kambadais and Jung-Geun Yoon. "It is the year 1919. An asteroid of pure Ninth hurtles towards Earth. Its teeming power slowly melds the people of Earth to Mars, and Mars to Earth. John Carter is RIPPED from everything he knows, powerless and confused, suddenly in battle with Martian Apes…in Virginia." All the tiered covers in the world.

Corollary #1 launches from Source Point Press by Adam Rose and Robert Ahmad . "In a galaxy filled with twin moons, twin suns, and twin planets, everythingcomes in twos. Even the people. And if your twin dies … so do you. This is the way it's always been. So, when Captain Andromeda's twin loses her life in a far-off military battle, and Captain Andromeda herself DOES NOT die, needless to say, the universe demands answers. Answers that the Captain is willing to give … to the highest bidder, of course."

DC Comics have all their Free Comic Book Day books up for FOC, including a bundle edition of all of them for retailers to order.

What's on your FOC?

