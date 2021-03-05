Mongolian Wind: Magnetic Press to Publish Lavish Artbook by Lu Ming

Mongolian Wind, an amazingly illustrated artbook by creator Lu Ming, is being published by Magnetic Press, who are known for their gorgeous graphic novels and art books. Lu Ming is currently celebrated as the representative of Chinese realist comics.

Few artists are as complete as Lu Ming. Known for his hyper-realistic comics and his universe inspired by both medieval (Chinese and European) and music (he is also a professional guitarist and drummer), this collection is a look at his paintings, advertising illustrations (for which he won a Palme d'Or at the Cannes Lion festival in 2008), storyboard and conceptual design work for feature films (including the legendary Tsui Hark's Flying Sabers), and his sculptures (including the monumental Desert Grade presented at the Burning Man festival in Nevada)."

Lu Ming, the first Chinese illustrator to win a Gold Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, created Mongolian Wind because he felt the need to properly represent Chinese culture and history properly to the world: "I feel that I have sort of a compelling mission or duty. I feel that I have been given a responsibility to make sure people do not forget the past. Many of the works I painted, as well as some sculptures I've made, are all showing a kind of beauty that has died. No matter who forgets, I will always remember and then stubbornly remind people that they once existed!"

Magnetic Press Publisher Mike Kennedy added, "After first coming across Hard Melody, we were blown away by Lu Ming's raw talent and had to see more. Mongolian Wind collects a bunch of his previous works in comics, advertising, fine art, and film, showcasing his broad versatility and thoughtful observations about life, lineage, history, and tradition. His artistic skills are monumental and inspiring, and we're excited to share them with this beautiful art book."

Mongolian Wind is being released in May 2021 in celebration of Asian American Heritage Month. Its 120 pages are presented in a gallery-sized 9×12" premium hardcover with spot UV and curved corners. They are already available for pre-order at 21% off, bringing the price down to only $15.99 from the cover price of $19.99 from Magnetic Press.