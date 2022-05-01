Monkey Prince #4 Preview: Finally! A Robin Signal

Move over, Bat-Signal. There's a new signal in town, and it's made out of burps in this preview of Monkey Prince #4. Hey, we didn't write the thing. Check out the preview below.

MONKEY PRINCE #4

DC Comics

0322DC132

0322DC133 – Monkey Prince #4 Dike Ruan Cover – $4.99

0322DC134 – Monkey Prince #4 Marcus To Cover – $4.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

The Penguin, now possessed by a demon trying to consume Batman, has both Batman and Marcus Sun's henchpeople parents captured! It's up to Monkey Prince and Robin to work together in this unlikely hijinks team-up you never knew you so sorely needed to see for this not-so-dynamic duo to rescue their parents!

In Shops: 5/3/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.