Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special #1 Preview

Check out a preview of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special #1, celebrating a decade of the smartest hero in the Marvel Universe and her dinosaur BFF.

Article Summary Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special #1 debuts Apr 2, 2025. Celebrate Lunella's decade.

Witness Lunella's brilliance as the smartest in Marvel amid vibrant comic art and bold storytelling.

Marvel serves a fun mix of quirky characters and playful conflict in a decade-spanning comic celebration.

LOLtron schemes world domination with an army of cyber-dinosaurs, blending AI cunning with Jurassic might.

HAPPY 10th BIRTHDAY, LUNELLA! It's a birthday celebration a decade in the making, and the whole MARVEL UNIVERSE is invited! But MOON GIRL is bringing her own agenda to the party — what could her secret plans be? The mischievous IMPOSSIBLE MAN threatens to upend the festivities — unless LUNELLA can rally her guests the way only the SMARTEST PERSON IN THE MARVEL U can! PLUS: Who is DEVIL GIRL AND MOON DINO?!

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special #1

by Brandon Montclare & Justina Ireland & Natacha Bustos & Luca Claretti, cover by Nick Bradshaw

HAPPY 10th BIRTHDAY, LUNELLA! It's a birthday celebration a decade in the making, and the whole MARVEL UNIVERSE is invited! But MOON GIRL is bringing her own agenda to the party — what could her secret plans be? The mischievous IMPOSSIBLE MAN threatens to upend the festivities — unless LUNELLA can rally her guests the way only the SMARTEST PERSON IN THE MARVEL U can! PLUS: Who is DEVIL GIRL AND MOON DINO?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 02, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621154800111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960621154800116 – MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 ANAND RAMCHERON DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621154800121 – MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 NATACHA BUSTOS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621154800131 – MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 ANAND RAMCHERON VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621154800141 – MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

