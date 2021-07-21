Moon Knight #1 Gets Its Hunter's Moon With Doctor Badr (Spoilers)

The new Moon Knight series by Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio (as first scooped on Bleeding Cool a month before it went official) is out today. And given the proximity of the new release with the upcoming TV series on Disney+, there is a lot of attention on the first appearance of a certain Doctor Badr. He may have "badder" in his name, but does that make him a bad guy?

He does at least happen to be a doctor, a medical one at that. But he also has a shared history with the Knight – or at least, Knights.

And this doctor has come to put things right. Even if a few bones need to be broken in the process.

And it looks as if Marc Spector will have his own Evil Twin to fight in the shape of Hunter's Moon. Or maybe his Good Twin?

His first appearance is in #1, his first cover appearance will be on #3 (below) – unless the inevitable second printing of #1 with the final page used as a spoiler cover gets published first… which it probably will.





MOON KNIGHT #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210540

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven

I AM MOON KNIGHT! The mysterious Mr. Knight has opened his Midnight Mission, his people petitioning for protection from the weird and horrible. The Moon Knight stalks the rooftops and alleys marked with his crescent moon tag, bringing violence to any who would harm his people. Marc Spector, in whichever guise he dons, is back on the streets, a renegade priest of an unworthy god. But while Khonshu languishes in a prison that Moon Knight put him in, Moon Knight must still observe his duty: protecting those who travel at night. Let it be known – Moon Knight will keep the faith. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99