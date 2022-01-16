Moon Knight #7 Preview: The Thing is Still Cool Though

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Moon Knight reveals the pettiness of The Avengers who took him off their Hanukkah card list in this preview of Moon Knight #7. Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight #7

by Jed MacKay & Federico Sabbatini, cover by Cory Smith

How do you fight someone that no one knows? Moon Knight is out for blood and hits the streets armed only with a name, but he soon finds out that in the twilight half-world of NYC super villainy, sometimes the streets hit back. And while he's fighting his way through the super-crime underworld, he'd better watch his back..

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620137200711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620137200721 – MOON KNIGHT 7 RAHZZAH VARIANT – $3.99 US

