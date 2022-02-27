Moon Knight #9 Preview: This Preview is Amazing

Moon Knight is trapped in a maze in this preview of Moon Knight #9, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel. Wait, why are you booing? It was a good pun! Look, sometimes they don't give us a lot to go on in these previews. Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight #9

by Jed MacKay & Alessandro Cappuccio, cover by Cory Smith

Mazes have one of two purposes: to keep people out or to keep people in. An unnatural labyrinth has swallowed up people under Moon Knight's protection – but how do you fight a maze? How do you kill a labyrinth? And will Moon Knight emerge victorious, or will his body and mind be broken by the Fifth Floor?

