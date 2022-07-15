Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #3 Preview: Crazy Taxi

Marc Spector gets a new job as a cab driver in this preview of Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #3. Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #3

by Ann Nocenti & Erica Schultz & David Lopez & Djibril Morrissette-Phan, cover by Frank Cho

A trio of additional tales of moonlight and madness, brought to you in glorious black, white and red from some of Marvel's most talented creators! A team of heisters flag down the wrong taxi – Jake Lockley's – in a story by Erica Schultz and David Lopez! Jim Zub and Djibril Morissette-Phan pit the Midnight Missionary against a sinister cult! And Ann Nocenti and Stefano Raffaele blast the silver crusader toward the moon itself in a caper situated aboard a rocket launch! All wrapped up in an elegant cover by Frank Cho!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620316100311

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620316100321 – MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 3 KLEIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

