Moon Knight Meets Spider-Man, Shang-Chi and More, Up for Auction

Moon Knight has met Spider-Man quite a few times over the years, dating back to Amazing Spider-Man #220 with the classic cover of Spidey in a coffin. Since then, the two heroes have teamed up many times, including this awesome issue of Marc Spector: Moon Knight #57 from 1993. Featuring a cover by Stephen Platt and interior pin-ups by Bill Sienkiewicz, this one has always been a favorite of mine. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of the book, which is currently sitting at $92 as of this writing. There's a nice group of other Moon Knight issues available as well, including two other Stephen Platt issues, Moon Knight Special #1 which features Shang-Chi, and Marvel Spotlight #29 featuring Moon Knight up for auction in the 2021 September 26-27 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122139 from Heritage Auctions.

Hard To Go Wrong With A Moon Knight & Spidey Cover

"Marc Spector: Moon Knight #57 (Marvel, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Spider-Man appearance. Stephen Platt cover and art. Pin-up pages by Bill Sienkiewicz. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $85. CGC census 9/21: 336 in 9.8, none higher." This cover is of course a tribute to Todd McFarlane, and features way more cameos than you would think for this book. The Avengers, X-Men, Alpha Flight, and even Daredevil also appear here, since this was a part of the Infinity Crusade crossover. A couple years ago, I read every single Infinity Gauntlet, War, and Crusade crossover, and this was one of the best. Some of those crossover issues are pretty bad, but this is not one of them.

I love this cover, I always have, and having a 9.8 copy to display would be awesome. You can have one yourself by clicking here and getting more info on this copy of the book, and by placing a bid. While you are there, check out some other Moon Knight books they are taking bids on today, including this one and this one. These are very nice, cool covers and good places to get your Moon Knight fix right now at any budget. There's a nice group of related items available as well, up for auction in the 2021 September 26-27 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122139 from Heritage Auctions.