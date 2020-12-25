More Art From John Constantine Young Readers Graphic Novel

It really is the most peculiar thing. A kid's graphic novel starring one John Constantine, and written by the amazing Squirrel Girl and Romeo And/Or Juliet writer Ryan North. And called The Mystery Of The Meanest Teacher. We've had a look at some of the artwork from Derek Charm; now we have a little more. This has a feeling of L'il Hannibal, Tiny Manson or Kid Hitler about it, right? Anyway, let's take a look.

THE MYSTERY OF THE MEANEST TEACHER: A JOHNNY CONSTANTINE GRAPHIC NOVEL is a comedic middle-grade graphic novel about two kids developing magical powers trying to figure out if their schoolteacher is really, secretly, a witch.

After angering several hostile spirits in England, 13-year-old magician Johnny Constantine has to find a way out of the country. Persuading his parents to send him to America, John arrives at the Junior Success Boarding School in Salem, Massachusetts. But once there, he finds himself to be something of an outcast. And he is also convinced that his homeroom teacher really has it in for him. Worse, he's convinced that's she's really a witch.

Fortunately, John can find one kindred spirit at school with whom he's able to ally–another misfit named Anna, who also happens to have her own developing magical powers. John recruits Anna to uncover the truth about Ms Kayla and expose the Meanest Teacher's real identity to the world.

Joined by a friendly demon named Etrigan, these two amateur sleuths will uncover clues and stumble upon forces beyond their control in a humorous series of misadventures.