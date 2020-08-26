More Fastball Specials Coming To The X-Men (Spoilers)

Today's X-Men #11 has the Quiet Council concerning themselves with what are known, in the X-Men, as Fastball Specials. When Colossus throws Wolverine at something, used and adapted over the years. And now asking the question – could there be other Fastball Specials yet to be untapped?

Well, Magneto may have given them a quick read, as he instructs the mutants of Krakoa to defend from an assault from the Cotati as part of the Empyre crossover, that is also a Prelude To X Of Swords, still Dawn of X as well and probably The King In Black by the time we finish this. So first using Magma to kick off the volcanoes of Krakoa, and then Iceman to cool everything down.

Any suitable baseball analogy for what will happen next with Magneto in tow? Of course, Hellions #3 today is more concerned about the mutants not on that list.

With Madelyne Pryor, cloned by Mr Sinister from Jean Grey, Phoenix-sensitive and doing all sorts of deals with devils. Including a power set that seems to be, well, whatever is necessary. Such as mouth-removal.

It's okay though as Havok is also quite adapt at using using jagged bits of metal.

All that for a meme.

Want to see her Fastball special?

While X-Factor #2 goes a little Rick & Morty on us….

A multi-dimensional search engine?

Forget about tracking down multi-dimensional mutant murders in Mojoverse, gthat's changed everything right there. Not only can you search for what to do, but to find out what you did to in another dimension. Turns out another version of you tracked down what yet another version of you did, and we all end up transdimensionally Googling each other for eternity. That and watch interdimensional cable.

And as ever the Mojoverse illuminated Marvel corporate strategy right now…

Anyway, Mojo doesn't need to kill mutants. That's what mutants are for…

