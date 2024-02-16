Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Blood Hunt, fantastic four, miles morales, moon knight

More Marvel Comics May 2024 Crossover Solicits For Blood Hunt

As well as the main event, and the eight spin-offs in May, Marvel also has seven tie-ins to Blood Hunt that crossover into ongoing series.

Article Summary Marvel's Blood Hunt event expands with seven new May crossovers.

Spider-Man, Avengers, and more fight the vampire onslaught.

Fantastic Four and Venom issues promise intense action.

Moon Knight's tale is set to reach a dramatic climax.

As well as the main event, and as well as the eight spin-off series launching in May, Marvel also has seven tie-ins to Blood Hunt by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz that crossover into ongoing series in May…. and here are the solicitations!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 5/8

Vampires are running rampant through New York City and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the citizens of the Big Apple. That person? Yep, Spider-Man. But if only it were that simple. Things never are and this issue leads directly into Spider-Man's larger role in Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt!

AVENGERS #14

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 5/8

NEW TEAM LINEUP DEBUTS! With the current Avengers tied up and under siege during BLOOD HUNT, Captain Marvel calls for aid – and who better to assemble a new team of Avengers than Steve Rogers? Captain America gathers the forces of Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules and Hazmat to take on the hordes of vampires attacking all over the world. And when they encounter an organized army of vampires in uniform led by a surprise villain, it gets personal!

DOCTOR STRANGE #15

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 5/8

DOCTOR STRANGE…THE VAMPIRE?!

Picking up immediately after the shocking events of BLOOD HUNT #1, Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme?

FANTASTIC FOUR #21

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

CAN MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY FORMULATE A CURE?

Reed and Alicia are in New York for a day trip to an art museum, when suddenly the skies turn black with darkforce energy and vampires attack, everywhere, all at once! It's Reed Richards versus the world as he tries to save everyone he can – AND come up with a cure for vampirism! But vampires are magic, illogical, and impossible. Can Reed come up with a cure? And even if he can't, how is he going to keep all the survivors alive and safe? And can Sue, Ben, and Johnny, all alone in Arizona, keep their families safe? It's a BLOOD HUNT tie-in you won't want to miss as the Fantastic Four take on a world overrun with VAMPIRES!

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #21

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by TRAVEL FOREMAN

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 6/12

LOST IN THE ENDLESS NIGHT!

Unstoppable hordes of bloodsucking vampires ravage the Earth beneath pitch-black skies of Earth's last night! But vampire-slayer Blade has a plan, and his only hope for victory rests with Miles Morales! But Blade's mission comes with a cost – one Spider-Man may be unwilling to pay!

VENOM #33

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by CAFU

On Sale 5/8

VAMPIRES SINK THEIR TEETH INTO SYMBIOTES!

As the earth is smothered in eternal night, Venom unleashes their lethal justice on the hordes of bloodsucking vampires threatening the innocents of New York City. But there's one vampiric foe that thirsts not for blood – but for SYMBIOTES! Vampires aren't the only threat – the dead now rise! Lee Price, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, has been ripped from his grave. And he's got a bone…or a brain to pick…with his old partner!

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #5

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

On Sale 5/1

For the new and vengeful Moon Knight, taking Marc Spector's name isn't enough – as he now turns his sights (AND FISTS) on everything Marc held dear in life! MacKay has slowly laid the groundwork for the vampire invasion throughout his work on Moon Knight. Don't miss the culmination of years-worth of plotting as the Midnight Mission becomes one of the few havens left during the vampire takeover!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!