Heroes Reborn Has Very Different One More Day Via Mephisto (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Heroes Reborn #7 and spinoff Heroes Reborn: Weapon X And Final Flight one-shot. The latter of which gives us a Wolverine who has successfully killed Hyprion, with adamantium claws cursed with a mystical treatment. And with Hyperion as a substitute for Superman in the Marvel Universe, me all know that Superman is vulnerable to magic. Ues, welcome again to another week of Heroes Reborn, in which Marvel comics seeks to tell you what a hellish world it would be if DC Comics characters replaced Marvel ones, and it was all the fault of the Devil, Mephisto.

With Hyperion dying not from Doomsday but from Weapon X. But whose adamantium treatment sees pits of metal sticking out across his body, a little like the bone growths of Doomsday.

In this world, teaming with Professor Cornelius with a continual rather than one-off adamantium treatment.

And it call coming down to a grudge match between the Squadrom Supreme Of America and what remains of Canada…

Anf while other storylines, such as the Squadron Supreme Civil War between Hyperion and Nighthawk play out on romantic rather than philosophical lines, and Nigythawk takes the Spider-Man role for J Jonah Jameson…

When it comes to the events of One More Day, it is Blur, the 100% Mephistio-created Stanley Stewart who is in a relationship with Mary Jane Watson, and one that is removed by Mephisto for, probably, very similar reasons.

While J Jonah Jameson has another role to play in service of Mephisto…

As too many people seem to be saying The Avengers for Mephisto's liking.

But there is something else that might be worthy of note.

A council? A council of hell? A council of Mephisto? He is large, he contains multitudes? With the Council Of Reeds emporing The Maker over in today's Venom #200, might we have a glut of councils on the way?

In a world without the Avengers, the Squadron Supreme protects and defends the interests of America! But where does that leave a country like Canada? The Great White North is now a wasteland. Their forests are scorched. Their provinces annexed. Their people barely surviving. Who will stand up and protect them from the supremacy of the Squadron? Weapon X and Final Flight, that's who! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $4.99