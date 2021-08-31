More Thoughts About Today's Big Marvel Announcements

Yesterday Bleeding Cool dropped hints that Marvel Comics would be announcing something big today. And gave you intimate dental history as well because, let's face it, I was a little doolally that late last night. Ah well, what's done is done. So what could be coming from Marvel Comics today? Here are a few dots that we can all start to connect if we want.

Today is Marvel Comics' 82nd birthday, since the publication of Marvel Comics #1 from Timely Publications (31st August 1939) and just a few weeks after the 60th anniversary of the publication of Fantastic Four #1 (8th of August, 1961). Wolverine and X-Force writer Benjamin Percy posted "Might be some comics news dropping tomorrow…" could that be the big post-Jonathan Hickman X-Men news? Marco Chechetto tweeted a couple of weeks ago "Make sure to keep your eyes on Marvel's social channels on Tuesday, August 31st as we celebrate Marvel's Birthday by revealing the next chapter of Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto's run on DAREDEVIL along with additional new projects from your favorite creators." There are Marvel NFTs to drop, including an NFT release of Amazing Spider-Man #1. Maybe we'll get that Hawkeye trailer? And of course, there shall come a reckoning… we're getting the Fantastic Four 60th anniversary comic books tomorrow as well. Though Britain may have a Bank Holiday-related delay.

