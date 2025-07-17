Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: amazon, X-Men Age Of Revelation

More X-Men Age Of Revelation Details Leaked On Amazon

More X-Men Age Of Revelation details leaked on Amazon including Undeadpool, Expatriate X-Men and Cloak Or Dagger

Amazon has some very stubby listings for next year's collections of the upcoming X-Men Age Of Revelation storyline with transformed and relaunched comic books series. Including a few nuggets yet to be officially revealed by Marvel, such as;

The title Cloak Or Dagger refers to neither Cloak nor Dagger being able to exist at the same time as the other.

Ms. Marvel, Bronze, Melee and Rift are the Expatriate X-Men

Thanks to the X-virus, Wade Wilson's healing factor is out of control, and he has become the horrific Undeadpool

X-Vengers are the Avengers that the X-Virus turned into mutants.

Untitled 1 Paperback – March 24, 2026

X years from now, the world is transformed! Revelation, the heir of Apocalypse, is tasked with ensuring that only the fit survive — and only mutants are fit to survive! Now, with one of his precious Choristers assassinated by the X-Men, Revelation brings a new mutant into the fold, welcoming her to Philadelphia. But the capital of the Revelation Territories hides many dangers — not the least of which are her rival Choristers, including the ruthless Fabian Cortez! But who are the heroic Longshots at the center of Mojo mayhem? Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars — but you probably can't! Is the X-Virus-decimated New York a friendly neighborhood for Peter Parker? In a desperate gamble to hold the infection at bay, he doses himself with lethal radiation — but survival comes at a cost. Meet the radioactive Spider-Man! Why are Rogue and Storm on a deadly collision course? Where do Ms. Marvel, Bronze, Melee and Rift — the Expatriate X-Men — call home? Can they hold together when everything's on the line? And in Vancouver, outside the Revelation Territories, will the Last Wolverine uphold his mentor's legend…or burn it all down?

X years from now, the world is transformed! Revelation, the heir of Apocalypse, is tasked with ensuring that only the fit survive — and only mutants are fit to survive! Now, with one of his precious Choristers assassinated by the X-Men, Revelation brings a new mutant into the fold, welcoming her to Philadelphia. But the capital of the Revelation Territories hides many dangers — not the least of which are her rival Choristers, including the ruthless Fabian Cortez! But who are the heroic Longshots at the center of Mojo mayhem? Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars — but you probably can't! Is the X-Virus-decimated New York a friendly neighborhood for Peter Parker? In a desperate gamble to hold the infection at bay, he doses himself with lethal radiation — but survival comes at a cost. Meet the radioactive Spider-Man! Why are Rogue and Storm on a deadly collision course? Where do Ms. Marvel, Bronze, Melee and Rift — the Expatriate X-Men — call home? Can they hold together when everything's on the line? And in Vancouver, outside the Revelation Territories, will the Last Wolverine uphold his mentor's legend…or burn it all down? Untitled 2 Paperback – March 24, 2026

Revelation, the heir of Apocalypse, has transformed the future — and only mutants are fit to survive! The once-Uncanny X-Men are scattered. Only three mutants remain at Haven House, guarding the portal to the Penumbra. To stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface, they must remain unbreakable! Thanks to the virus ravaging the Revelation Territories, Wade Wilson's healing factor is out of control, and he has become the horrific Undeadpool! Earth still needs the Avengers — but what happens when those who are left have transformed into mutants?! Can these "X-Vengers" protect all of Earth, including the Revelation Territories?! Mister Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has he offered these six misfits to convince them to take on impossible odds? Quentin Quire protects the dream of mutant supremacy and independence as head of the Revelation Territories' spy network, but does he have what it takes to carry the dream forward? Or will the next generation replace the former revolutionary?

Revelation, the heir of Apocalypse, has transformed the future — and only mutants are fit to survive! The once-Uncanny X-Men are scattered. Only three mutants remain at Haven House, guarding the portal to the Penumbra. To stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface, they must remain unbreakable! Thanks to the virus ravaging the Revelation Territories, Wade Wilson's healing factor is out of control, and he has become the horrific Undeadpool! Earth still needs the Avengers — but what happens when those who are left have transformed into mutants?! Can these "X-Vengers" protect all of Earth, including the Revelation Territories?! Mister Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has he offered these six misfits to convince them to take on impossible odds? Quentin Quire protects the dream of mutant supremacy and independence as head of the Revelation Territories' spy network, but does he have what it takes to carry the dream forward? Or will the next generation replace the former revolutionary? Untitled 3 Paperback – March 24, 2026

X years later, the heir of Apocalypse reigns! Former New Mutant Doug Ramsey played a vital role as the voice of Krakoa. In the wake of its fall, he became the heir of Apocalypse. Then Cyclops' X-Men welcomed him into their ranks. And that's where it all went wrong! As Revelation, Doug is tasked with ensuring that only the fit survive — and only mutants are fit to survive! X years later, he and his Choristers hold power in the Revelation Territories — and the world around them is transformed! The remnants of the X-Men enact a desperate scheme to reshape the status quo, and the help of an unexpected ally may turn the tables! What has become of Emma Frost and Tony Stark? After 3K's devastating terrorist attack cost them everything, the Heartless Queen returns to what remains of her past. But secrets hide in the ruins of New York, and the Hellfire Club has a dangerous new leader! Why has Laura Kinney abandoned the legacy of Wolverine and taken on the guise of his bitter enemy, Sabretooth? With the universe crumbling, Binary returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price. Will the end of everything begin with her? And the biggest question of all: Cloak or Dagger?! Tandy and Tyrone have tied the knot — but their bond has come with a terrible cost. Now they can no longer exist on the same plane at the same time!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!