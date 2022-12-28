Morgan Red, Confirmed As The Deadliest, Tastiest New Mutant Of All

Previously in New Mutants by Charlie Jane Anders, Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein and Ted Brand, Bleeding Cool has called the new character Morgan Red, potentially, one of the most powerful mutants of all. Certainly the one with the ability to be the most deadly.

Because we finally learnt just what Morgan's superpower is, throwing away in a panel of a Peanuts version of the story of Morgan Red and Escapade.

He can turn eight ounces of organic material into chocolate. I was reminded of the story from Temps in which someone had the power to transfer a small amount of alcohol from someone's glass to his own. And ends up saving the day. But if Morgan Red can turn eight ounces of any organic material into chocolate – well, first of all with a little Krakoan training, he can probably up that number and maybe go metric. And then suddenly finding the opportunity to turn organic waste into high protein, high fat, and tasty alternative that could feed the world. Even if it is only eight ounces by eight ounces.

But I also wondered what would happen if Morgan Red used that power on someone's heart. Or brain. That's a deadly remote assassin right there. Especially someone like John Sublime who was being rather transphobic.

And so as John Sublime prepares a new, deadlier, more powerful version of his mutant-controlling drug …

… Morgan Red steps up.

The most powerful mutant ability of all.

I demand a solo series. A cross between Willy Wonka and New Mutants that isn't The Ambassadors.

NEW MUTANTS #33

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220907

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt (CA) Rafael De Latorre

FIGHT OR FLIGHT?

The U-Men have the New Mutants surrounded! Will the mutant youngsters gather the strength and courage to fight the good fight and power their way through a seemingly unstoppable force? Or give into their fears and insecurities? And Sublime has his sights set on Escapade, determined to procure her powers by any means possible. With the clock close to running out before Morgan's foretold doom, the pressure is on Shela to save her best friend while avoiding Sublime's clutches. Find out the fate of these young heroes in Charlie Jane Anders and Alberto Alburquerque's explosive conclusion to this three-issue arc!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: $3.99