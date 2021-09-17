Mother F. Goose & More Maniac in AfterShock December 2021 Solicits

AfterShock Comics launches two titles in December, the return of Maniac Of New York with a new series by creators Elliott Kalan and Andrea Mutti, called Maniac Of New York: Bronx Burning. And a new one-shot Mother F. Goose from Frank Tieri and Joe Eisma that transforms the pantomime classic into a Tarantino/Scorcese affair. Here's everything AfterShock Comics has up for their December 2021 solicits and solicitation.

MANIAC OF NEW YORK BRONX BURNING #1 CVR A MUTTI

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211096

OCT211097 – MANIAC OF NEW YORK BRONX BURNING #1 CVR B MUTTI MASK VAR – 4.99

OCT211098 – MANIAC OF NEW YORK BRONX BURNING #1 CVR C 15 COPY FREE LUNA

OCT211099 – MANIAC OF NEW YORK BRONX BURNING #1 CVR C 15 COPY LUNA INCV – 4.99

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

The bloody saga of Maniac Harry continues!

After the tragedy of The Death Train, Detective Zelda Pettibone and mayoral aide Gina Greene have lost the trail of the Maniac – and the support of the city. Copycats are springing up, tensions are high and traffic is a nightmare. So, what happens when your favorite unstoppable, mindless killer resurfaces in a Bronx high school? Can Zelda and Gina get there before Maniac Harry adds to his body count? Will the stu-dents tear their attention away from their phones long enough to notice there's a mon-ster in the halls?

Writer Elliott Kalan and artist Andrea Mutti return for the next chapter of the hit horror-satire that's somehow even scarier than the world we actually live in!

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 4.99

MOTHER F GOOSE ONE SHOT #1 CVR A EISMA (MR)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211100

OCT211101 – MOTHER F GOOSE ONE SHOT #1 CVR B 10 COPY FREE CONNER INCV (N

OCT211102 – MOTHER F GOOSE ONE SHOT #1 CVR B 10 COPY CONNER INCV (MR) – 6.99

(W) Frank Tieri (A / CA) Joe Eisma

PRESTIGE FORMAT ONE-SHOT

The Three Little Pigs are gluttonous casino owners. Little Miss Muffet is a hard-nosed cop with arachnophobia. The Three Blind Mice are ocularly impaired assassins. Puss in Boots is a feline-faced scumbag.

Welcome to MOTHER F. GOOSE, where your favorite fairy tales are turned into twisted characters right out of a Tarantino movie. Picking up from "LITTLE RED HOOD" (SHOCK) and "ALONG CAME A SPIDER" (AFTERDARK), we will make you a promise: this is the book that will ruin your childhood. Sorry, kids!

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 6.99

MY DATE WITH MONSTERS #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211103

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

What's one more monster in a world filled with horror? A LOT, really, when it's as bad as this one! Risa and Croak set off to fight this new terror, even as Risa fights the knowledge that the only true way she can save the world is by falling in love, like…maybe she should go on some of those dates her daughter set up for her? It's a choice between the creeps and the creepy!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HEATHENS #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211104

(W) Cullen Bunn, Heath Amodio (A / CA) Sami Kivela

The Heathens chase the scorpion into its hole and find themselves surrounded by snakes. Can five alphas stay together long enough for the entire pack to make it out alive?

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CROSS TO BEAR #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211105

(W) Marko Stojanovic (A / CA) Sinisa Banovic

Edgar, now firmly determined to track down Jack the Ripper, sets out in pursuit of his prey. But the Ripper isn't the only one they have to worry about as a grieving Josiah mounts a posse to strike revenge against the men who killed his son…

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 4.99

CHICKEN DEVIL #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211106

(W) Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

The walls close in around the world's newest (and perhaps only) chicken-inspired vigilante as the Russian mob turns up the heat. But that's cool because Mitchell Moss (thinks he) has nothing to lose. He may be a flightless bird in a devil suit, but he still has a surprise up his wing. Beware the ball pit of DEATH!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 4.99

SEARCH FOR HU #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211107

(W) Steve Orlando, Jon Tsuei (A / CA) Rubine

There's no time for Aaron to mourn the loss of those close to him when the Margolis family plans a brazen heist on a Hu drug shipment. All goes according to plan until it doesn't and the heist turns into a knock-down, drag-out battle through the streets of Dalian.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ALMOST AMERICAN #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211108

(W) Ron Marz (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Rus Wooton

Real-life spy games continue in this true story of Russian intelligence operatives forced to flee their homeland and forge new lives in America. As the Neumanns struggle to settle into new identities in the Pacific Northwest, they realize an assassin is stalking them.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BABYTEETH TP VOL 04

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211109

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Garry Brown

The end is coming. The forces are aligned. The inevitable is nigh. The apocalypse…is here.

Sadie and the Ritter clan go up against the Devil himself for Clark's soul and the fate of the entire world.

From Donny Cates, the writer of Venom, Paybacks, Redneck and the breakout hit God Country, comes this pulse-pounding series with art from THE REVISIONIST's Garry Brown!

This 128-page volume contains the final five issues of the series, issues #16-20.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 16.99

BUNNY MASK TP VOL 1 CHIPPING OF THE TEETH

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211110

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

A new horror series from the creator of the Eisner-nominated Colder!

Sealed in a cave before the dawn of man, released by a crazed madman, Bun-ny Mask walks our world once more. But for what dark purpose does she use her un-natural powers? And what's her connection to Bee Foster, a young girl murdered by her father fourteen years ago? In order to save his life – and his sanity – one man will have to discover the truth of what waits behind the mask.

Writer Paul Tobin (Colder) and artist Andrea Mutti (MANIAC OF NEW YORK,

Hellblazer) unleash an eons old legend upon an unsuspecting world – one that'll make your most horrific nightmare feel like a walk in the park!

This 128-page volume contains the entire series, issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 16.99

SILVER CITY TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211111

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A) Luca Merli (CA) Roberta Ingranata

When a young roughneck lands in Silver City, the gritty, purgatorial metropolis of the

afterlife, she must adapt to her new existence, while attempting to uncover how and why she died. Her mission is derailed, however, when she rescues a newly-dead girl from a mysterious kidnapping attempt and discovers powerful, kinetic abilities.

Welcome to Silver City, where the sun never rises and nothing ever changes…until now.

This 128-page volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 16.99

OUT OF BODY TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211112

(W) Peter Miligan (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

When Dan Collins wakes to finds his life hanging by a thread, he must use his astral projection to discover who tried to kill him. Who is the beautiful mystic who tries to help him? Why does August Fryne want Dan's soul – and what does it have to do with a demon who seems to be Dorian Gray? A weird, occult detective thriller about life, death – and whatever lies in between.

From award-winning comic book writer Peter Milligan (Shade, the Changing Man, X-Statix) and artistic sensation Inaki Miranda (WE LIVE, Harley Quinn) comes an awe-some new dimension in horror and mystery!

This 128-page volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 16.99

OUT OF THE BLUE COMP TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

OCT211113

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Keith Burns

A WAR IS A DIFFICULT THING TO KILL

The Second World War is almost over, but no one seems to have told the Germans – as Royal Air Force pilot Jamie McKenzie finds out when he's assigned to deadly

shipping strikes along the enemy coast.

Flying the Mosquito fighter-bomber against heavily armed targets is dangerous enough at the best of times, but after incurring the wrath of his vengeful commanding officer,

Jamie is assigned the most unpopular navigator in the unit – not to mention the least reliable aircraft. Worse still, the commander's sights are firmly set on Jamie's beautiful young wife, Beth.

Writer Garth Ennis (A WALK THROUGH HELL, Preacher, The Boys) and artist Keith Burns (War Stories) reunite after the success of their series Johnny Red, presenting

another tale of World War II aerial combat: featuring skies black with flak and enemy fighters, nail-biting low-level action, and the dark humor of men whose lives can be snatched away at any second…OUT OF THE BLUE.

This 144-page collection contains both volumes of the WWII aerial combat classic.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 19.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits