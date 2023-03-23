Mother Russia #1 Launches In CEX June 2023 Solicits & Solicitations As previously mentioned on Bleeding Cool, Mother Russia #1 is jumping to Alterna to CEX alongside Seven Years In Darkness and The Jotunn War in their June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

MOTHER RUSSIA #1 (OF 3)

WRITTEN & ILLUSTRATED BY

JEFF MCCOMSEY

COVER B – 0423CX245 UGIS BERZINS

COVER C (1:10) – 0423CX246

MICHAEL AVON OEMING

One baby. One rifle. Two million zombies! As a zombie apocalypse breaks out in WWII, a Soviet sniper risks her life to protect an innocent baby boy. From Jeff McCommsey, the creator behind the hit MOTHER RUSSIA: WINTER SPECIAL and introducing rising star guest cover artist Ugis Berzins! Don't miss the 1-in-10 incentive cover by Michael Avon Oeming! $6.99 | B&W | SADDLE STITCH 28 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.187 IN. IN STORES JULY 26, 2023 FOC DATE MAY 8, 2023

SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS # 3 (OF 4)

WRITTEN & ILLUSTRATED BY JOSEPH SCHMALKE

COVER B – 0423CX248

COVER C (1:10) – 0423CX249

RICHARD PACE INC VAR

Months have passed since the massacre at the Academy of Black Magic where seven children lost their lives. Now someone is sabotaging other students leading to deadly

results. A mysterious and disturbed class member, Zero, is under suspicion as the possible saboteur while Matthew and the other apprentice mages prepare to be tested and placed into one of five houses. Featuring a 1:10 variant cover by horror-Meister Richard Pace! $4.99 | FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.187 INm IN STORES JULY 26, 2023 FOC DATE MAY 8, 2023

THE JOTUNN WAR

WRITTEN BY IAN STUART SHARPE, ILLUSTRATED BY DEVMALYA PRAMANIK, GER CURTI,PAUL LITTLE

COVER BY JEREMY D. MOHLER

ISBN 978-1-954255-16-6 LUNAR CODE 0423CX243

In the Vikingverse, the Norse rule the stars with restless fleets and an iron will. But when the thralls rebel, turning to the artifice of Norns to help them escape their bondage, the natural order is thrown into chaos. $22.95 | FULL COLOR | HARD COVER 105 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.25 INCHES, IN STORES JULY 26, 2023 FOC DATE MAY 8, 2023

STUD AND THE BLOODBLADE

THE COLLECTED EDITION

Written by Perry Crowe, art by Jed Dougherty

The guardian barbarian of planet Ouroboros fights for good, but his epic weapon carries a terrible curse: if Stud doesn't slay enough monsters each day, the BloodBlade will transform him into a scared little weakling named Gary. Adventure and comedy. Science fiction and fantasy. Sex and violence. STUD!! Retail: $19.99 ISBN: 9781957708041 Product Code: 0522CX191



THE SILENCERS

THE DEFINITIVE EDITION HC

Written by Fred Van Lente, art by Steve Ellis

The critically-acclaimed, hard-boiled super-crime series that launched the careers of writer Fred Van Lente (Marvel Zombies, Archer & Armstrong) and artist Steve Ellis (Only Living Boy, High Moon) is back! This time with never-before-seen story pages and an all-new introduction by fan-favorite writer Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, Nightwing)! This is the DEFINITIVE EDITION of the hit series! Retail: $29.99 ISBN: 9781957708027 Product Code: 0322CX197

SPACE CORPS THE COLLECTED EDITION

Written by Gannon Beck & Bryan Richmond, art by Gannon Beck

OORAH! The Space Corps is here to save the universe! When an alien species attacks Earth, high schooler Deven Taylor is swept up in the machinery of an intergalactic war and finds himself serving alongside strange recruits from across the stars! As the Space Corps' newest enlisted, Deven must come to terms with who he is and the price he's willing to pay for survival. Retail: $22.99 ISBN: 9781957708065 Product Codes: 0722CX255