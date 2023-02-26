ComicsPRO: Jeff McComsey's Mother Russia Defects from Alterna to CEX CEX Publishing is the new publisher of Jeff McComsey's Mother Russia, previously published by Alterna Comics, with their first issue launching in June.

CEX Publishing is the new publisher of Jeff McComsey's Mother Russia, previously published by Alterna Comics, with their first issue launching in June. The publisher attended ComicsPRO in Pittsburgh this week, amd produced a ComicsPRO sampler book as part of their swag bag handed out to retailers. Included is a preview of Seven Years in Darkness #2, Josif 1957 #1, and yet to be announced Mother Russia. Well, consider it announced now, it will be in the upcoming Diamond and Lunar catalogues. And Bleeding Cool has published the entire CEX ComicsPRO sampler book below, as well as the solicitation for Mother Russia #1.

MOTHER RUSSIA #1 (OF 3)

Author(s): Jeff McComsey Artist(s): Jeff McComsey

A Cover: Jeff McComsey

B Cover: Ugis Berzins

C Cover: Michael Avon Oeming (1:10)

One baby. One rifle. Two million zombies! As a zombie apocalypse breaks out in WWII, a Soviet sniper risks her life to protect an innocent baby boy. From Jeff McComsey, the creator behind the hit MOTHER RUSSIA: WINTER SPECIAL and introducing rising star guest cover artist Ugis Berzins! Don't miss the 1-in-10 incentive cover by Michael Avon Oeming!

You can keep up with the ComicsPRO Summit on Bleeding Cool right here. It was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown and will run for two more days, held again in person for the first time in three years. Other companies planning to attend ComicsPRO will include 2000 AD/Rebellion Publising, A Wave Blue World, Anomaly Productions, Bad Idea Comics, Boom Studios, Battle Quest Comics, BCW Supplies, BINC, Book County Clearance House, CEX Publishing, Comic Shop Assistant, Comic Hub, DC, Diamond Comic Distributors, Humanoids, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Lunar Distribution, Mad Cave Studios, Manage Comics, Marvel, Oni Press, Opus Comics, Penguin Random House, ReedPop, Rocketship Entertainment, Scholastic, Skybound Entertainment, Source Point Press, TCG Player, Universal Distribution, Valiant Entertainment, Visi8 Entertainment, Viz Media, and Yen Press.

