Ms. Marvel Teams with Marvel's Edgiest Anti-Heroes in New One-Shots

Wolverine. Venom. Moon Knight. If only The Punisher was included, you'd have the holy quadruplet of edgy Marvel anti-heroes. But the first three, at least, will team up with Ms. Marvel in a new series of one-shots written by Jody Houser, with art by Zé Carlos on the first one, a press release from Marvel.com revealed Wednesday.

Starting in July, Ms. Marvel will discover a new Marvel Universe-spanning mystery and she'll need to have some unexpected team-ups in order to defeat it! Wolverine, Moon Knight, and Venom will fight alongside Kamala Khan in a series of oversized one-shots by writer Jody Houser. Kicking off with MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1, where Houser will be joined by artist Zé Carlos, these three issues will deliver an overarching epic that will see Ms. Marvel shine in battle next to Marvel's most iconic and toughest heroes. The adventures will also be a perfect jumping on point for newcomers to the saga of Ms. Marvel as it lays the groundwork for her exciting next era. When a mysterious threat lands in New York City, Ms. Marvel takes matters into her own embiggened hands – but with Krakoan security/tech compromised, you can bet Wolverine and the X-Men won't be far behind. The best there is at what he does teams up with one of the Marvel Universe's most lauded heroes in an action-packed adventure for the ages!

Houser had the following to say in the press release:

I'm thrilled to be back playing in the Marvel super hero sandbox, especially with a character at vital as Ms. Marvel. Teaming her up with some of the darker heroes of the 616 shows just how bright her light really is.

There's also a quote from Marvel Editor Mark Basso in the press release, but we feel confident that if Bleeding Cool had any interest in the concerns of editors, they would hire one to proofread the articles here. But if they dno't care, wyh shud we?

Look for Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1 in stores in July.

MS. MARVEL & WOLVERINE #1

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by ZÉ CARLOS

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 7/13