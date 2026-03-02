Posted in: Comics, Oni Press, Speculator Corner | Tagged: aftermarket, Murder Drones

Murder Drones #1 Jumps To $20 After ComicsPRO Variant Went For $50

Murder Drones #1 by Wyatt Kennedy and Jo Mi-Gyeong from Oni Press, based on the Amazon Prime animated series, is one of the recent comic book launches that definitely wants to be part of the Big Speculator Boom that seems to be hitting the comic book market right now, alongside the likes of the Absolute titles, D'Orc, White Sky, Florida Cocaine Hippopotamus Massacre, and Nectar. And unlike the latter example, it has the decency to have actually been published before racing up the eBay charts.

Murder Drones #1 standard cover just sold a couple of copies on eBay yesterday for $22 and $20. while the 1:20 variant cover got a cool $80 for its trouble. And the free giveaway variant to retailers for ComicsPRO went for a respectable $50 yesterday as well, which may have drawn new light on the series out last week. And this despite having had an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign which some believed may have mopped up all the demand in the marketplace. Well, they believed wrong. Murder Drones #1 second printing is out on the 25th of March, as is Murder Drones #2.

MURDER DRONES #1 (OF 6)

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno

Based on Glitch Productions' global animation phenomenon created by Liam Vickers and now streaming on Prime Video, it's three cheers for 'destroy all humans' as all-star creators Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Marvel Voices) and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) unleash the record-setting comics adaptation of the series that you have watched 330 million times: MURDER DRONES! In the far future on the desolate exoplanet designated Copper 9, the humans are long gone but the robotic worker drones they created to mine the planet's resources are still hard at work. Together, they have managed to forge their own makeshift society . . . or so they thought until a previously unknown kind of robot—the dreaded 'Murder Drones'—are activated by a long-forgotten human-scripted protocol to disassemble any worker that deviates from its original programming. But when a rebellious young worker drone named Uzi forms an unlikely alliance with two disassembly drones—Serial Designations N and V—can they, together, uncover the secrets of their origins . . . and stop the spread of the unsettling mechanical virus known as the Absolute Solver? Robots, violence, teen angst, mad science, love, loss, doors, hormones, and chaos! What more could you ask for? A pen, perhaps? It's a clicky pen! (Ask your kids. They'll get it!) $4.99 2/25/2026

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Alessio Zonno

ROBOTS! REBELLION! AND THIS SICK-AS-HELL RAILGUN! From Glitch Productions and Oni Press, the record-shattering adaptation of the groundbreaking animated series from writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve) continues! Following the annihilation of the human colonists once tasked with gutting its resources in order to maximize shareholder value, the remote exoplanet of Copper 9 stands in ruin. But, beneath the surface, the colonists' robotic worker drones have built a new kind of life for themselves with purpose, schools, doors, and card games! Now, teenage drone Uzi has made an unlikely bestie in Disassembly Drone N, whose primary purpose, until very recently, was to destroy the worker drones (for reasons). But it's not just prom dates and awkward silences for these two wacky kids. A mysterious force continues to stalk the drone population from within, leaving a bloody trail of bodies in its wake. It's a real drag!

$4.99 3/25/2026

