Oni Murder Drones $1.5 Million Kickstarter Beats Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr

Oni Press had a good 2024 and it looks pretty good for 2025 as well. In the last week, they've unveiled a new logo that the industry didn't hate, grabbed Matt Kindt's Flux House imprint from Dark Horse, and announced a bunch of new titles, even as they are losing Rick & Morty. But this might make up for that. Oni Press has just toppled Boom Studios' long-standing Kickstarter record, long held by Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr, with their campaign for Murder Drones: The Official Graphic Novel, currently sitting at just shy of $1.5 million raised with more than 24 hours left to go before the campaign ends at 11:59 pm ET on Tuesday night… and making it one of the Top Five highest grossing comics Kickstarters of all time, alongside Skybound's Transformers and G.I. Joe campaigns, and the Good Omens graphic novel adaptation by Sir Terry Pratchett, Neil Gaiman, and Colleen Doran. Based on the Glitch Productions animated series created by Liam Vickers that has racked up more than 330 million views worldwide, Oni's chart-topping Murder Drones graphic novel adaptation of the series is written by Wyatt Kennedy with art by Jo Mi-Gyeong and covers by Alessio Zonno.

For anyone who hasn't caught the millions-strong animated series streaming on YouTube or Prime Video, here's the official synopsis:

From the twisted mind of creator Liam Vickers and Glitch Productions comes a heartwarming story of "destroy all humans." In the far future, a natural disaster has flash-frozen humanity's remote mining exoplanet, Copper 9. Only now the "worker drones" – built by humanity and eventually outlived by them – have to rebuild society from the frozen ashes… An endeavor complicated by the appearance of "disassembly drones," vampiric robot counterparts hell-bent on wiping mechanical life from the planet and the unexpected emergence of an unsettling entity known as the "Absolute Solver." Created by writer/director Liam Vickers and produced by Glitch co-founders Kevin & Luke Lerdwichagul, MURDER DRONES debuted in 2021 to near-instantaneous fanfare – becoming the first Glitch series to accrue ten of millions of views per episode, quickly earning two Webby Awards for Best Animated Video and a passionate worldwide fanbase that has relentlessly tracked the series' progression and ever-expanding lore. Following the series' long-awaited finale in 2024 (by which point the series had reached more than 330 million views), MURDER DRONES recently premiered to streaming households worldwide on Prime Video, and the property is also currently anchoring a new merchandising partnership with counterculture retailer Hot Topic that spans hundreds of storefronts throughout North America.

Before the Oni Press Kickstarter fulfils in November 2026, comic shop retailers will get the first crack at the content within as the single-issue version of the graphic novel begins in February 2026 with the release of Murder Drones #1, which begs several more questions, like how much higher can Oni's campaign go before the Kickstarter concludes on Tuesday night?

