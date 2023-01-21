Murderworld: Wolverine #1 Preview: Crisis of Infinite Wolverines Marvel and Arcade share a similar philosophy on Wolverines in comics in this preview of Murderworld: Wolverine #1.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Murderworld: Wolverine #1! Marvel and Arcade share a similar philosophy on Wolverines in comics in this issue — that you can never have enough of them — and it should make for an exciting story.

Murderworld: Wolverine #1

by Jim Zub & Ray Fawkes & Carlos Nieto, cover by Paco Medina

Wolverine is "the best he is at what he does," and what he does is hunt victims in Murderworld! Our contestants are about to feel the SNIKT! Will anyone survive Arcade's deadliest game? Arcade and his schemes have been a punchline in the past, but this game is no joke. Each issue ups the ante and will keep readers guessing right up until the end. Don't miss it!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jan 25, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620488500111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620488500121 – MURDERWORLD: WOLVERINE 1 LOPEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

