Music Video Director Jay Martin Creats A Graphic Novel, Lost Boy Music video director Jay Martin is writing, drawing and colouring a new graphic novel, Lost Boy, being published by Dark Horse, lettered by Frank Cvetkovic.

Music video director Jay Martin is writing, drawing and colouring a new graphic novel, Lost Boy, being published by Dark Horse Books later this year, lettered by Frank Cvetkovic.

Jay Martin began his career as storyboard artist, working on films such as I Am Legend, Constantine, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and more recently Ad Astra and Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. Directing music videos, he has worked with Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Death Cab for Cutie, Nas, Plain White T's, Kid Rock, Melissa Etheridge, Christina Perri, Dashboard Confessional, and many more. In 2018 his video for Shawn Mendes "In My Blood" was nominated for a VMA for Best Direction. Recently, he served as Executive Producer on the Blumhouse film Don't Let Go, starring David Oyelowo and Storm Reid.

This graphic novel features a beautiful and heartwarming story of a young boy's journey of survival and remaining kind in the face of adversity. After a deadly accident in the remote Wyoming wilderness, a young boy escapes alone. Stranded, freezing, and isolated, he struggles to stay alive as he attempts to find his way back to civilization. Along the way, through extreme tests of will, courage, and endurance, he discovers what it means to be tested, and learns the secret to survival isn't always what you think. "In Lost Boy," says Jay Martin, "I wanted to create a different kind of survival story. Here, the main character discovers that what has always been perceived as his greatest weakness — his compassion and sensitivity — become his salvation. He learns that, sometimes heading in the opposite direction of where we think we need to go, is what gets us home."

The Lost Boy trade paperback will be available in bookstores on the 25th of July, 2023 and in comic shops for the 27th of July.