My Little Pony: Black White & Blue in IDW October 2023 Solicits

Following Marvel and DC limited palette anthologies, IDW is doing My Little Pony: Black White & Blue by Tee Franklin & Agnes Garbowska.

Recently, Marvel, DC and Dynamite have published a number of limited palette anthologies that began with Harley Quinn: Black White and Red, and continued with Darth Vader, Deadpool, Superman and Red Sonja. Now IDW is doing it with My Little Pony: Black White & Blue by Tee Franklin and Agnes Garbowska. In IDW's October 2023 solicits and solicitations, they also have Ministry Of Compliance #1 by Erik Burnham, Sarah Myer and Dan Schoening, Godzilla Rivals vs Mechagodzilla #1 by Mark Martinez, Addams Family: Charlatan's Web by Leah Williams and Juan Samu. As well as Patrick Horvath's Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, Dunegon #1 by Scott Snyder and Hayden Sherman.

MY LITTLE PONY BLACK WHITE & BLUE #1 CVR A GARBOWSKA

IDW-PRH

AUG231362

AUG231363 – MY LITTLE PONY BLACK WHITE & BLUE #1 CVR B HALL – 5.99

AUG231364 – MY LITTLE PONY BLACK WHITE & BLUE #1 CVR C 10 COPY GRANT – 5.99

AUG231365 – MY LITTLE PONY BLACK WHITE & BLUE #1 CVR D 25 COPY COLLER – 5.99

(W) Tee Franklin (A / CA) Agnes Garbowska

Sorry, everypony, it seems our printer ran out of pink, purple, yellow, green, red-uh, well, all the colors except black, white, and blue! What to do with all this blue? Hmm… OH! Drumroll please…In Misty's first comic appearance, everypony's favorite blue pony is in Maretime Bay for a sleepover with the Mane 5! But when everypony wakes up…all the color is gone! It kinda looks like Violette and Skye's favorite old TV show, Betwitched-at least the years it was in black and white-but everypony can still see blue for some reason. Determined to make the best of a gloomy situation, Vi and Skye put together a plan to spread cheer. Meanwhile, Izzy helps the distraught Misty see the beauty in messy situations using the power of unicycling! Join us for a magical one-shot of color calamity before returning to your regularly scheduled programs.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

ADDAMS FAMILY CHARLATANS WEB #1 CVR A FLORES

IDW-PRH

AUG231290

AUG231291 – ADDAMS FAMILY CHARLATANS WEB #1 CVR B SAMU – 5.99

AUG231292 – ADDAMS FAMILY CHARLATANS WEB #1 CVR C 10 COPY CLUGSTON – 5.99

(W) Leah Williams (A) Juan Samu (CA) Chynna Clugston Flores

Everyone's favorite spooky family is back! Spinning out from the popular animated movies, these all new adventures of the Addams family are as mysterious and kooky as you've come to expect. When Wednesday Addams discovers a mysterious health club has opened up in her hometown, she's shocked to discover that the rest of her clan has already joined its ranks and has quickly assimilated to their program, surrendering their individual personalities in the process. Are the Addamses still lurking behind those empty eyes? And in our backup feature, a burglar breaking into the Addams Family's home discovers he might be the one losing everything when he stumbles on Gomez and Morticia!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 CVR A HORVATH

IDW-PRH

AUG231293

AUG231294 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 CVR B ROSSMO STORYBOOK – 3.99

AUG231295 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 CVR C 25 COPY HORVATH – 3.99

AUG231296 – BENEATH TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 CVR D 50 ROSSMO – 3.99

(W) Patrick Horvath (A / CA) Patrick Horvath

Don't. Murder. The locals. This is small-town serial killer, upstanding citizen, and adorable brown bear Samantha Strong's cardinal rule. After all, there's a sea of perfectly ripe potential victims in the big city just beyond the forest, and when you've worked as hard as Sam to build a cozy life and a thriving business in a community surrounded by friendly fellow animal folk, warm décor, and the aroma of cedar trees and freshly baked apple pie…the last thing you want is to disturb the peace. So you can imagine her indignation when one of Woodbrook's own meets a grisly, mysterious demise-and you wouldn't blame her for doing anything it takes to hunt down her rival before the town self-destructs and Sheriff Patterson starts (literally) barking up the wrong tree. Live, laugh, shed blood. Dexter meets Richard Scarry's Busy Town in writer-artist Patrick Horvath's twisted debut of Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES DUNGEON #1 CVR A SHERMAN

IDW-PRH

AUG231301

AUG231302 – DARK SPACES DUNGEON #1 CVR B NGUYEN – 3.99

AUG231303 – DARK SPACES DUNGEON #1 CVR C 50 COPY SHERMAN – 3.99

AUG231304 – DARK SPACES DUNGEON #1 CVR D 75 COPY NGUYEN – 3.99

AUG231305 – DARK SPACES DUNGEON #1 CVR E 100 COPY – 3.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Scott Snyder and Hayden Sherman reunite for the next installment in the critically acclaimed Dark Spaces anthology series. A family moves from the rustle and bustle of the Big Apple to upstate New York. However, their father's dream of a quiet rural life are shattered when he discovers a dungeon underneath their land filled with torture devices, weapons, and a threatening message on the wall that reads, "TELL NO ONE."Paranoia sets in rapidly as the father realizes anyone in his new hometown could be the dungeon master. Whom can he trust? And how will he keep this secret from his family while keeping them safe?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CAT FIGHT #5 CVR A KYRIAZIS

IDW-PRH

AUG231297

AUG231298 – CAT FIGHT #5 CVR B KANGAS – 3.99

AUG231299 – CAT FIGHT #5 CVR C 10 MOORE – 3.99

AUG231300 – CAT FIGHT #5 CVR D 25 BALDARI – 3.99

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A) Iilias Kryiazis (CA) Ilias Kyriazis

Wait…Schrodinger is who?! Maybe Felix wasn't ready to hear who framed him for the murder of his beloved grandmother, but he is ready to pounce! Schrodinger's making him steal the Red Rosette-Felix's inheritance-from the high-class Maneki-Neko Casino, but Felix is planning to find the upper hand among the high rollers and heavily armed guards. The question is: Will he be lucky enough to find it?

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #6 CVR A RAMSAY (MR)

IDW-PRH

AUG231306

AUG231307 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #6 CVR B BEALS (MR) – 3.99

AUG231308 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #6 CVR C RIVAS (MR) – 3.99

AUG231309 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #6 CVR D 10 LONERGAN (MR) – 3.99

AUG231310 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #6 CVR E 25 RIVAS (MR) – 3.99

AUG231311 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #6 CVR F 50 LONERGAN FULL ART (MR) – 3.99

(W) Che Grayson (A / CA) Kelsey Ramsay

After saving the day at the commencement ceremony, Cheyenne and Rebecca are now heralded as town heroes. Everyone is preparing to celebrate at the diner for a town-wide party. It even seems like Jean is going to finally break her big case…but the secret she discovers will change everything.There are still deeds that have gone unpunished, but punishment is coming in the shocking conclusion.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #3 CVR A ROE (MR)

IDW-PRH

AUG231312

AUG231313 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #3 CVR B DANI (MR) – 3.99

AUG231314 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #3 CVR C EDGAR (MR) – 3.99

AUG231315 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #3 CVR D 10 DANI B&W (MR) – 3.99

AUG231316 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #3 CVR E 25 FULLERTON (MR) – 3.99

AUG231317 – DARK SPACES HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL #3 CVR F 50 FULLERTON (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A / CA) Claire Roe

Deep in the dark of the mine, Vivian has found an impossible thing that has no place being there: a fully operational diner in the middle of the cavern, where the jukebox songs are all her favorites and memories abound. It's a place where Vivian is on display, like it or not, and every buried thing comes to the surface. Here, she is forced to confront her worst memories… and the Mismatch Man himself.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #11 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW-PRH

AUG231318

AUG231319 – EARTHDIVERS #11 CVR B GIANFELICE (MR) – 3.99

AUG231320 – EARTHDIVERS #11 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BA (MR) – 3.99

AUG231321 – EARTHDIVERS #11 CVR D 25 COPY INCV BA B&W (MR) – 3.99

AUG231322 – EARTHDIVERS #11 CVR E 50 COPY INCV GIANFELICE FULL ART (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Riccardo Burchielli (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

A team of time traveling Indigenous survivors had one goal: save the world from an American apocalypse by sending one of their own on a suicide trip to kill Christopher Columbus and course-correct world history. Mission accomplished? Maybe not. Blood is still soaking into the sands of San Salvador as Tad's friends suffer the consequences of his actions-and their own slippery moral rationalizations-620 years in the future. Faced with a choice to watch the world crumble or double down on their cause, the path is clear for Seminole two-spirit Emily: it's personal now, and there's no better time and place to take another stab at America than Philadelphia, 1776. But where violence just failed them, she has a new plan: pass as a man, infiltrate the Founding Fathers, and use only wit and words to carve out a better future in the Declaration of Independence. No need to cut throats this time… right?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #5 CVR A MIRANDA

IDW-PRH

AUG231323

AUG231324 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #5 CVR B KIRKHAM – 3.99

AUG231325 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #5 CVR C 10 KIRKHAM FULL ART – 3.99

AUG231326 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #5 CVR D 25 GODLEWSKI – 3.99

(W) Frank Tieri (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

Land Ho! Our journey through the kaiju-infested, uncharted waters of history reaches its end, but not before Godzilla's fury is unleashed on Sir Francis Drake and all those who would encroach on Monster Island! Secrets are revealed, stretching from lowly pirate "One-Eyed" Henry Hull to the pinnacle of the British Empire, Queen Elizabeth herself! Dread pirate captain Frank Tieri and ship's cartographer Inaki Miranda, the crew behind Old Lady Harley, bring their epic voyage, one of the most unique Godzilla tales in recent memory, to its unbelievable conclusion!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA LIBRARY COLL TP VOL 01

IDW-PRH

AUG231327

(W) James Stokoe, John Layman, Chris Mowry (A) Alberto Ponticelli, Dean Haspiel

The Godzilla Library Collection is a comprehensive line of books that will collect every comic series by IDW! Beginning with Gangsters & Goliaths, Detective Makoto Sato is on a quest to bring down the Takahashi crime syndicate, but Sato's efforts earn him an unexpected one-way trip to Monster Island! Next, within a world where monsters roam freely, some stories have been lost to time…until now! In Legends, Godzilla's fearsome rogues' gallery-including Anguirus, Rodan, Titanosaurus, Hedorah, and Kumonga-takes center stage in terrifying tales. Finally, in The Half-Century War, follow one man's journey from the moment Godzilla's reign of destruction begins in 1954, continuing over his lifetime, taking him from Ghana to India… and maybe even to the end of the world.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GODZILLA RIVALS VS MECHAGODZILLA #1 CVR A MARTINEZ

IDW-PRH

AUG231328

AUG231329 – GODZILLA RIVALS VS MECHAGODZILLA #1 CVR B MICHAUD – 7.99

AUG231330 – GODZILLA RIVALS VS MECHAGODZILLA #1 CVR C 10 COPY RAD – 7.99

(W) Mark Martinez (A / CA) Mark Martinez

IS YOUR CITY BESIEGED BY KAIJU? DO YOU LIE AWAKE AT NIGHT ANXIOUSLY LISTENING FOR THE MONSTER SIRENS? HAVE YOU HAD ALL YOU CAN TAKE OF GIANT LIZARDS, MOTHS, PTERODACTYLS, AND SHRIMP? THEN CALL TRACER TECH TODAY! OUR STATE-OF-THE-ART ANTI-KAIJU TECHNOLOGY HAS ALLOWED DOZENS OF CITIES AROUND THE WORLD TO FEND OFF THE THREAT OF MONSTER ATTACK.

San Palomar, California. It's a sleepy city with not much going on. That is, until Tracer Tech built their new corporate headquarters there, displacing lifelong citizens and forcing out local businesses. But what is the source of Tracer's amazing, almost alien technology, and why has it put San Palomar in Godzilla's sights? And what can a couple of local kids like Alex and Jaz do to protect their city when the King of the Monsters and its robot doppelgänger clash?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 7.99

GODZILLA RIVALS TP VOL 02 ROUND TWO

IDW-PRH

AUG231331

(W) Keith Davidsen, Blue Dellanquanti (A) VenBlu, Wind, Ferio, Phillip Johnson

The world is pretty big. You'd think there'd be enough room for all the kaiju to claim their stomping grounds, but even giant monsters aren't above needing to protect their territory. Godzilla has friends and foes, and in turn, they vie against each other for dominance. In this quartet of standalone stories, different denizens of Monster Island go claw-to-claw for exciting, earth-shaking matchups. Marvel as Biollante throws down with Destroyah! Cheer on Mothra tussling with Titanosaurus! Gasp when Rodan tries to knock out Ebirah! And of course, make some noise for the one true King of Monsters as Godzilla goes after Gigan!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #3 CVR A MACLEAN

IDW-PRH

AUG231332

AUG231333 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #3 CVR B SMITH – 4.99

AUG231334 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #3 CVR C 10 MCKENZIE – 4.99

AUG231335 – GODZILLA WAR FOR HUMANITY #3 CVR D 25 MOORE – 4.99

(W) Fraser MacLean (A) Jake Smith (CA) Andrew MacLean

As a trio of kaiju attacks Tokyo, Zoospora's influence continues to spread beneath the surface, like an unseen, growing infection. Dr. Honda and her team hatch a desperate plan to rally Godzilla to humanity's cause, using the robotic MOGUERA. But how far are they willing to go? And as more kaiju appear and the situation gets even worse, what secrets are to be found in… the "Barry Pile"?! Zoospora goes viral as the epic introduction of a captivating new addition to Godzilla's rogues' gallery continues.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNGER AND DUSK #3 CVR A WILDGOOSE (MR)

IDW-PRH

AUG231336

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A / CA) Christian Wildgoose

While humans and orcs mourn their losses and recover from battles on two fronts, all hope for their life-saving union could be lost after a tragic blunder causes Tara to question her post with the Last Men Standing. And her skills are tested again when a new threat stuns the company. As Tara and Callum ice each other out, things heat up in the snowy north when the war against the Vangol ignites a new spark between newlyweds Troth and Faran!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HUNGER AND DUSK #3 CVR B CHIANG (MR)

HUNGER AND DUSK #3 CVR C FONG (MR)

HUNGER AND DUSK #3 CVR D 10 WILDGOOSE CHARACTER SKETCH (MR)

HUNGER AND DUSK #3 CVR E 25 WILDGOOSE B&W (MR)

HUNGER AND DUSK #3 CVR F 50 CHIANG GOLD FOIL (MR)

KILL MORE #2 CVR A FUCHS (MR)

IDW-PRH

AUG231342

AUG231343 – KILL MORE #2 CVR B SUDZUKA (MR) – 3.99

AUG231344 – KILL MORE #2 CVR C 10 COPY FUCHS (MR) – 3.99

AUG231345 – KILL MORE #2 CVR D 25 COPY SUDZUKA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A / CA) Max Alan Fuchs

As Detectives Aira and Parker work together to try to uncover just how many killers they're dealing with, a bus arrives in Colonia with a terrifying passenger. Meanwhile, more killers get busy doing what they love. It's going to get very, very messy. Don't miss "In Human Form," chapter two of KILL MORE from writer Scott Bryan Wilson (TRVE KVLT, Pennyworth) and artist Max Alan Fuchs (Altered Carbon: One Life One Death, Halcyon Days).

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 CVR A RAFFAELE

IDW-PRH

AUG231346

AUG231347 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 CVR B SOOK – 4.99

AUG231348 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 CVR C LEONG – 4.99

AUG231349 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 CVR D GALMON – 4.99

AUG231350 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 CVR E BLANK – 4.99

AUG231351 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 CVR F 25 COPY ROE – 4.99

AUG231352 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 CVR G 50 RAFFAELE FA – 4.99

AUG231353 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 CVR H 75 GALMON FA – 4.99

AUG231354 – MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE #1 CVR I 100 COPY SOOK – 4.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Sarah Myer, Dan Schoening (CA) Stefano Raffaele

Eisner Award-nominated comic book writer John Ridley (The Other History of the DC Universe, I Am Batman) delivers a bold, new vision of science fiction with THE MINISTRY OF COMPLIANCE. Thirty-seven years ago, Earth was secretly invaded by an alien force known as the Devolution, and they have been shaping the direction humanity has been going in ever since to prepare us to be assimilated into their empire.

The Devolution has thirteen ministries, each responsible for manipulating a different aspect of human life. The Ministry of Compliance, the most feared of all the ministries, led by the fierce Avigail Senna, makes sure all the ministries stay in line and remain focused on the Devolution's mission. As it appears the Ministry's mission is on the verge of being completed and Earth will be assimilated, things begin to go terribly wrong, and a conspiracy among the ministries breaks out that Avigail must deal with head-on.

The beginning of comics' next sci-fi epic in this oversized debut issue from John Ridley and acclaimed artist Stefano Rafael (The Joker, GCPD: The Blue Wall)!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #3 CVR A AYOUB

IDW-PRH

AUG231355

AUG231356 – MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #3 CVR B EASTER – 3.99

AUG231357 – MLP CLASSICS REIMAGINED UNICORN OF ODD #3 CVR C 10 PRICE – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub

A farmer, a scarecrow, a tin woodsmare, and a lion walk into the woods… and decide to follow the Yellow Brick Road to Odd! Dorothy and her new friends are continuing their journey to meet the Wizard of Odd, in hopes that he can give them their hearts' desires-or in Tin Woodsmare's case, an actual heart. Hopefully they don't run into any fields of poppies or flying monkeys along the way!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY #18 CVR A GARBOWSKA

IDW-PRH

AUG231358

AUG231359 – MY LITTLE PONY #18 CVR B BELLAMY – 3.99

AUG231360 – MY LITTLE PONY #18 CVR C 10 JUSTASUTA – 3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Amy Mebberson (CA) Agnes Garbowska

Trotting a mile in another princess' horseshoes is harder than either Pipp or Zipp are prepared for. Pipp thinks queen-in-training duty sounds suuuper easy. Like, all she has to do is select the soap and the menu and the place settings and the chairs and the floral arrangements and make sure everypony in all of Zephyr Heights is happy. And Zipp is sure singing and dancing will be a breeze. Except all her Zipsqueaks are suspiciously too busy being tired and sick to cheer her on. Milkway and her sister switching superpowers has put the Pegasi in a real pickle!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY BEST OF APPLEJACK #1

IDW-PRH

AUG231361

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brenda Hickey

Enter Ponyville's resident farm gal! From uncovering a supersecret family pie ingredient to teaching her little sis the meaning of courage, revisit some of the moments that made Applejack the most dependable pony around! Collecting My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #72 and #85, and My Little Pony: Friends Forever #8 and #15.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #4 CVR A SHERRON

IDW-PRH

AUG231366

AUG231367 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #4 CVR B HAINES – 3.99

AUG231368 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #4 CVR C 10 GOUX – 3.99

AUG231369 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #4 CVR D 25 JUSTASUTA – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Cooke (A / CA) Kate Sherron

Bighoof, BIGHOOF, BIGHOOF! Bighoof has been spotted in Camp Bighoof! Did Sunny and Zipp imagine it, or was it eating cheese puffs in the cafeteria?! But it's their only lead so they leave behind the cameras and nets and set out to capture Bighoof using a very scientific method of… setting out cheese puffs until it appears. Hooves crossed that they capture it quickly because the campers are starting to grow scared!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #4 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

IDW-PRH

AUG231370

AUG231371 – ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #4 CVR B MESSINA – 4.99

AUG231372 – ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #4 CVR C 10 RODRIGUEZ – 4.99

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) David Messina (CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

The sky-scorching, action-packed finale! Cliff is behind enemy lines and face-to-face with a full flying complement of Nazi Rocketmen! As if this wasn't bad enough, he, along with Peevy and Betty, have to spoil the Nazi's last dirty trick-an AMERIKABOMBER, a prototype long-range transport, equipped and crammed with a squadron of enhanced Rocketmen, each armed with miniature rocket-propelled bombs… targeting New York!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SONIC HEDGEHOG HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR A LAWRENCE

IDW-PRH

AUG231373

AUG231374 – SONIC HEDGEHOG HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR B DUTREIX – 4.99

AUG231375 – SONIC HEDGEHOG HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR C 10 COPY FOURDRAINE – 4.99

AUG231376 – SONIC HEDGEHOG HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR D 25 COPY PEPPERS – 4.99

(W) Mark Bouchard (A / CA) Jack Lawrence

Trick o treat, it's Charmy Bee…t! It's "A Very Chaotix Halloween" as Vector and Espio take their little buddy out in search of sweet rewards. Little do they know, there's a monster stealing candy from all the kids! Fortunately, there's no mystery the Chaotix Detective Agency can't solve, especially when they've got a little help from Sonic and Tails!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #66 CVR A DUTREIX

IDW-PRH

AUG231377

AUG231378 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #66 CVR B OZ – 3.99

AUG231379 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #66 CVR C 10 FOURDRAINE – 3.99

(W) Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley (A) Aaron Hammerstrom, Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Gigi Dutreix

Knuckles will stop at nothing to get the Angel Island relic back from the Babylon Rogues! The Chaotix will stop at nothing to help Knuckles! Except maybe a dinner invitation from Cream and Vanilla, who are busy fighting their own battle after a pair of unexpected guests stop by. I really hope they don't ruin the beautiful gelatinous dishes Cream and Vanilla worked so hard to make!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SEASONS OF CHAOS TP

IDW-PRH

AUG231380

(W) Ian Flynn, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Gale Galligan (A / CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

Follow Sonic on electrifying adventures inspired by the classic 2-D games with stories from bestselling authors Gale Galligan, The McElroy Brothers, and series writer Ian Flynn! Join Sonic the Hedgehog, Miles "Tails" Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, Mighty the Armadillo, Ray the Flying Squirrel, and even more special guests as they travel through zones inspired by the seasons in search of Chaos Emeralds! It's a hilarious and hectic race against the clock in "Seasons of Chaos" by longtime Sonic writer Ian Flynn, with art by Aaron Hammerstrom.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 15.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG KNUCKLES GREATEST HITS TP

IDW-PRH

AUG231381

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Jennifer Hernandez, Evan Stanley, Tracy Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas

When the Blue Blur and Rad Red team-up, the bad guys better watch out!

The spotlight's on the guardian of Angel Island, Knuckles the Echinda! Tasked with protecting his floating home and the powerful Master Emerald, Knuckles has encountered the worst of the worst: Rough & Tumble, Neo Metal Sonic, and even Dr. Eggman! With nothing but his powerful fistsmaybe some help from the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog, Miles "Tails" Prower, and Blaze the Cat-Knuckles has beat them all back to protect not just his island, but the whole world! Sonic the Hedgehog: Knuckles' Greatest Hits contains Sonic the Hedgehog #3, Sonic the Hedgehog #10, Sonic the Hedgehog #11, Sonic the Hedgehog Free Comic Book Day 2022, and "Guardians" from Sonic the Hedgehog Annual 2022.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 9.99

STAR TREK #13 CVR A TO

IDW-PRH

AUG231382

AUG231383 – STAR TREK #13 CVR B HOCHRIEGL – 4.99

AUG231384 – STAR TREK #13 CVR C MURPHY – 4.99

AUG231385 – STAR TREK #13 CVR D 10 TO – 4.99

AUG231386 – STAR TREK #13 CVR E 25 BARTOK – 4.99

AUG231387 – STAR TREK #13 CVR F 50 BARTOK – 4.99

(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing, Angel Unzueta (CA) Marcus To

Captain Benjamin Sisko's quest to defeat the killer of gods is at an end, and the Prophets beckon him home to the Celestial Temple. He's earned his rest, but when Starfleet requests his help to stop a familiar foe, the Tzenkethi Coalition, from launching the largest fleet in their history, Sisko and the Theseus' crew set out once again to save the galaxy. But there's a reason this species of spiritually rich, reptilian lizard birds has twice defeated Starfleet in battle. They're xenophobic, ruthless, and innovative… and confronting them on their home turf, a planet thought to be an organism itself, is as good a death sentence as any.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK LIBRARY COLLECTION TP VOL 02

IDW-PRH

AUG231388

(W) David Tipton, David Tischman, Scott Tipton (A) David Messina, Casey Maloney

Delve into the history of over 400 issues of IDW's Star Trek comics! Join Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in these comics from The Next Generation. First, in The Space Between, travel to Tigan-7, Kandom 9, uncharted space, and more-each leading the dedicated crew into unexpected adventures, brought to you by David Tischman and Casey Maloney. In Intelligence Gathering, what seems to be a series of unrelated missions is soon revealed to be part of a larger conspiracy involving a threat unlike any that Picard has ever faced. Can the crew piece together the puzzle before it's too late?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 29.99

STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD DIRECTORS CUT #1

IDW-PRH

AUG231389

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Malachi Ward

Revisit the first chapter in Kahless' Day of Blood and join the crew of icons led by the emissary known as Benjamin Sisko (Star Trek) and the renegades who follow a desperate and violent Worf (Star Trek: Defiant) in the fight for the sake of the galaxy! Day of Blood #1 Director's Cut pairs the original issue with a behind-the-scenes look at progress work from Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Christopher Cantwell, and Ramon Rosanas.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 6.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT #9 CVR A FEEHAN

IDW-PRH

AUG231390

AUG231391 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #9 CVR B UNZUETA – 4.99

AUG231392 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #9 CVR C BARTOK – 4.99

AUG231393 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #9 CVR D 10 FEEHAN B&W – 4.99

AUG231394 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #9 CVR E 25 LENDL – 4.99

AUG231395 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #9 CVR F 50 LENDL – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Mike Feehan

Disavowed from Starfleet despite their heroic actions, Worf and his crew set out in their new roles as bounty hunters on their first mission since the bloody battle against the tyrant Kahless. Their first target: an individualized ex-member of the Borg Collective known as Hugh.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK HOLOWEEN #2 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

IDW-PRH

AUG231396

(W) Christopher Sequeira (A) Joe Eisma (CA) Francesco Francavilla

The exciting weekly Star Trek horror event continues through all of October! Redjac-posing as Jack the Ripper-has infiltrated the Enterprise-D and taken control of the holodeck, luring unsuspecting victims and feeding on their fear. Not to mention Redjac has turned Data into a monstrous incarnation of Frankenstein. With more and more crewmates falling victim, Captain Picard and his crew decide to fight fear with fear and turn themselves into classic Terran monsters to confront Redjac.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK HOLOWEEN #3 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

IDW-PRH

AUG231399

(W) Christopher Sequeira (A) Joe Eisma (CA) Francesco Francavilla

The fight for the holodeck is on! The Halloween "away" team, consisting of Troi as the Mummy, Riker as the Werewolf, Picard as Mr. Hyde, and Worf as an amphibious Klingon Mkr'an, are being chased by a mob of crazed Redjac-controlled crew members. Meanwhile, Dr. Crusher and Commander La Forge monitor their crewmates' neural outputs in a frantic attempt to keep them from entering irreversible states of psychoses and fully integrating with their monster personas.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK HOLOWEEN #4 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

IDW-PRH

AUG231402

AUG231403 – STAR TREK HOLOWEEN #4 CVR B PRICE – 3.99

AUG231404 – STAR TREK HOLOWEEN #4 CVR C 10 COPY FRANCAVILLA – 3.99

(W) Christopher Sequeira (A) Joe Eisma (CA) Francesco Francavilla

In this final issue of horror on the holodeck, Redjac pulls in a creature to join him in terrorizing the crew. Step one, feast on the fears of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D crew. Step two, reduce entire worlds to gibbering terror! Can our heroes overtake these evil entities before they lose themselves to the monsters within?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #2 CVR A BOO

IDW-PRH

AUG231405

AUG231406 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #2 CVR B HUANG – 3.99

AUG231407 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #2 CVR C 10 COPY BOO – 3.99

AUG231408 – STAR TREK PICARDS ACADEMY #2 CVR D 25 COPY LEVENS – 3.99

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Greco Ornella (CA) Sweeney Boo

Class. Homework. Sleep. Repeat! Such is the life for Starfleet Academy star pupil Jean-Luc Picard. But if he's to achieve his dream of an early graduation and his own crew, he'll need to face his worst fear head on: making friends. But this doesn't come easy for Jean-Luc, not when he's got a bully like the Betazoid Resh calling out all his mistakes and a really cute girl named Marty making him nervous… and certainly not with guest professor Spock analyzing every step he takes!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #3 CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW-PRH

AUG231409

AUG231410 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #3 CVR B BEALS – 3.99

AUG231411 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #3 CVR C IGLE – 3.99

AUG231412 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #3 CVR D 10 HERNANDEZ – 3.99

AUG231413 – STAR TREK SNW SCORPIUS RUN #3 CVR E 25 WARD – 3.99

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

Captain Pike's crew must think on the fly as they race to the finish line, try to stay alive, and cover one another's backs! But it's not only the Scorpius region that's unfamiliar to them. The people and ships they've been forced to join are strange, and they will have to get creative if they're to make it through the mobster Zephyx's rat race.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #144 CVR A SMITH

IDW-PRH

AUG231414

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Gavin Smith

To rescue their friend, the TMNT face off against Dr. Barlow, the mastermind behind the Mutant Town murders! But even if they're successful, can they recover from the price they've paid to face their demons? Don't miss the epic conclusion of "Damages Done"!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #145 CVR A SMITH

IDW-PRH

AUG231419

AUG231420 – TMNT ONGOING #145 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

AUG231421 – TMNT ONGOING #145 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ZIRITT – 3.99

AUG231422 – TMNT ONGOING #145 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

AUG231424 – TMNT ONGOING #145 CVR F DIA DE LOS MUERTOS – 3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Gavin Smith

Change is constant, but family is forever… at least it's supposed to be.Since recent events have left his family fractured, Donatello has taken it upon himself to do whatever it takes to protect his brothers from a threat only he saw coming… Little does he know it's already too late… Armaggon Is Inevitable. Don't miss the first issue of Sophie Campbell's definitive TMNT tale! The road to #150 starts here!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #145 CVR E 50 COPY INCV

TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL TP VOL 03

IDW-PRH

AUG231425

(W) Kevin Eastman (A) Various

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want. Violence and carnage rage across the city as Shredder's master plan unfolds. When tragedy strikes the Turtles, the brothers will have to hold the line against an attack from within, but with allegiances shifting they must formulate a plan to fight back against their deadliest enemy. Collects issues #21-28 of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing series and the Old Hob, Alopex, Karai, Hun, Bebop and Rocksteady, and Shredder Micro-Series one-shots, plus the 2012 Annual.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 39.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #6 CVR A LAWRENCE

IDW-PRH

AUG231426

AUG231427 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #6 CVR B SCHOENING – 3.99

AUG231428 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #6 CVR C HYMEL – 3.99

AUG231429 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #6 CVR D 10 SOMMARIVA – 3.99

AUG231430 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV 2023 #6 CVR E 25 SOMMARIVA – 3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening (CA) Jack Lawrence

There's a special election in New York to select the next mayor, and a rebuilt Chrome Dome is running for office! If the android is still an agent of evil, it'd be a disaster for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles… to say nothing of the nonmutant citizens of New York City! Saturday Morning Adventures continues with "Shiny and Chrome"!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR A LAWRENC

IDW-PRH

AUG231431

AUG231432 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR B SCHOENI – 6.99

AUG231433 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR C SMITH – 6.99

AUG231434 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR D 10 COPY – 6.99

AUG231435 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR E 25 COPY – 6.99

AUG231436 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV HALLOWEEN SPECIAL #1 CVR F DIA – 6.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Sarah Myer, Dan Schoening (CA) Jack Lawrence

As Halloween approaches, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles must face their fears when a powerful and mysterious being challenges them to prove their mettle in a nightmarish test of bravery. Meanwhile, Shredder has an otherworldly encounter of his own when he summons an ancient spirit to gain a greater understanding of the powerful weapon he seeks to reforge… only to discover that some forces are beyond even his control. Don't miss this double-sized, spooky special of Saturday Morning Adventures!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 6.99

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN

IDW-PRH

AUG231437

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Elegant. Mild-mannered. Graceful. Two upstanding gentlemen eager to help their neighbors. Just Kidding! Bebop and Rocksteady are wild, angry degenerates with muscles the size of sedans. And they're charging toward your local comic shop to relive their greatest hits! Try not to miss the party, will ya?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 6.99

TMNT VS. STREET FIGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR A MEDEL

IDW-PRH

AUG231439

(W) Paul Allor (A / CA) Ariel Medel

Miniseries Finale! The TMNT and Street Fighters stand together against Baxter Stockman and M. Bison at last. Their alliance now set, our heroes' combined strength should be enough to defeat the bad guys and shut off the Psycho Bomb to save the city. But there's one variable none of them accounted for: The Shredder has joined the fight! And his allegiance is to himself.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT VS. STREET FIGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR B MYER

TMNT VS. STREET FIGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR C REILLY

TMNT VS. STREET FIGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 FEDERICI

TMNT VS. STREET FIGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR E 50 BEALS

TMNT VS. STREET FIGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR F 100 ROMERO

TMNT VS. STREET FIGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR G 250 ROMERO FULL ART

TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #4 CVR A PE

IDW-PRH

AUG231446

AUG231447 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #4 CVR B CORONA – 3.99

AUG231448 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #4 CVR C WOODALL – 3.99

AUG231449 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #4 CVR D GORHAM – 3.99

AUG231450 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #4 CVR E 25 PE FULL ART – 3.99

AUG231451 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #4 CVR F 50 ALBUQUERQUE – 3.99

AUG231452 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #4 CVR G 100 ALBUQUERQUE – 3.99

AUG231453 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #4 CVR H 250 BOSS – 3.99

(W) Cameron Chittock (A / CA) Fero Pe

Demodogs have overrun the city! New Yorkers are being rounded up like cattle! The only hope of salvation? Four talking Turtles and six schoolchildren on a class field trip. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Hawkins kids convene on Times Square to send the Upside Down back to the Upside Down! But can they face something this big and walk away? Don't miss the conclusion to this year's strangest crossover!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

30 DAYS OF NIGHT DLX ED HC VOL 01 (MR)

IDW-PRH

AUG231454

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Ben Templesmith

Revisit the vampire tale that kick-started a modern horror comics revival with its explosively fast and violent action! A town plunged into darkness, a group of vampires hungry for blood, and only a husband-and-wife sheriff's team to stop them. This premise set the stage for an iconic horror franchise that went on to become a feature-length film from Sony Pictures in 2007. Join co-creators Steve Niles and Ben Templesmith in the original 30 Days of Night series, Dark Days, Return to Barrow, and the 2004 Annual, plus a number of extras that go behind the scenes of this innovative horror series!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 34.99

BREATH OF SHADOWS TP (MR)

IDW-PRH

AUG231455

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

It's the mid-1960s, and Jimmy Meadows should be on top of the world. His band's most recent album just went gold, and they're riding a wave to international fame. But Jimmy is driven by only one thing: where to get his next fix. With his bandmates at the end of their ropes and his life falling apart, Jimmy thinks he may be finished, until a friend tells him about a controversial method deep in the jungles of South America that can help him kick his addiction for good. But is clean living actually in Jimmy's future, or will he instead unleash horrors beyond his wildest nightmares?

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 17.99

D&D NIGHTS OF ENDLESS ADVENTURE TP (MR)

IDW-PRH

AUG231456

(W) Jim Zub (A) Eduardo Mello (A / CA) Max Dunbar

Go beyond your tabletop campaign-or fuel it with new material-in this graphic novel collection featuring one of the Forgotten Realm's most popular settings!

The Heroes of Baldur's Gate, led by fan-favorite characters Minsc and Boo, must once again risk life, limb, and dignity to protect the city they mostly love. Whether fending off the devilish forces of Avernus, rooting out a takeover of the city's elite by sinister mind flayers, or confronting their abundant personal problems, Minsc, Boo, Delina, Krydle, and the others never stop adventuring! Collects three graphic novels: Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur's Gate, Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides, and Dungeons & Dragons: Mindbreaker.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 29.99

DEAD SEAS TP (MR)

IDW-PRH

AUG231457

(W) Scott Cavan (A / CA) Nick Brokenshire

Ghosts are real and dangerous. But they're also valuable, their ectoplasm capable of curing countless diseases. There's only one problem: Harvesting the wonder drug can be just as deadly. Prisoner Gus Ortiz is willing to take the risk in return for a reduced sentence-anything to see his daughter again. All it will take is a few months at sea scraping ectoplasm off the walls of the Perdition, a floating prison containing the most vicious ghosts on Earth. Surrounded by dark waters, Gus soon realizes that angry spirits are the least of his worries.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 17.99

GENIUS ANIMATED CARTOON ART OF ALEX TOTH SC

IDW-PRH

AUG231458

(W) Bruce Canwell (A) Dean Mullaney (A / CA) Alex Toth

This volume zooms in to focus on Toth's groundbreaking contributions in the field of animation and features many rarely-seen or never-before-published pieces of art, much of it uncovered in the archives of Hanna-Barbera Studios! Featuring presentation illustrations for unsold series, character designs and storyboards for old favorites such as Space Ghost, SHAZZAN, and Superfriends, and work taken from both the beginning (Space Angel) and end (Bionic 6) of Toth's "Saturday kidvid" career, this oversized artbook features observations from animation professionals about his work, plus Alex's own commentary on the cartoon shows that shaped a generation. Genius, Animated is filled, cover-to-cover, with must-see material, making it essential reading for Toth-fans and animation enthusiasts alike.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 34.99

JOHN BYRNE XMEN ARTISTS ED

IDW-PRH

AUG231459

(A / CA) John Byrne

An Artist's Edition featuring the groundbreaking and bestselling X-Men series from the late 1970s, by the stellar team of Chris Claremont, John Byrne, and Terry Austin. This is an art book, not a traditional collection of comic books, featuring rare and beautiful imagery, a collection for connoisseurs of the form. With stories like "The Dark Phoenix Saga" and "Days of Future Past!" John Byrne's work on X-Men became one of the most influential and popular comics of the 1970s. Included in this stellar Artist's Edition are pages from John Byrne's classic run and an amazing number of covers!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 150

PREDATORS SMITHSONIAN COLORING BOOK SC

IDW-PRH

AUG231460

(W) Smithsonian Institution (A) Rachel Curtis

Go on the hunt with your favorite predators! The Smithsonian Institution presents another awe-inspiring coloring book showcasing some of the fiercest adversaries from the animal kingdom. Guided by experts from the Smithsonian and brought to life by Rachel Curtis (Dinosaurs: A Smithsonian Coloring Book), these luscious pen-and-ink illustrations invite you to step into the wild with some of the most dangerous creatures from the past and present!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 16.99

RICHARD STARKS PARKER COMPLETE COLL TP

IDW-PRH

AUG231461

(W) Richard Stark, Darwyn Cooke (A) Darwyn Cooke

The groundbreaking and multiple award-winning graphic novels by Darwyn Cooke, collected in their entirety for the first time in one softcover volume. Collecting the four Parker graphic novels (The Score, The Outfit, The Score, and Slayground) as well as two shorts (The Man with the Getaway Face and The Seventh). These stories encompass all Darwyn Cooke's sequential stories of Parker.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 69.99

ROSE WOLVES HC VOL 01

IDW-PRH

AUG231462

(W) Natalie Warner, Natalie Warner (A) Natalie Warner

This wordless two-color graphic novel is an enthralling fable about disability, companionship, and transformation, set in the haunting beauty of the wild. One day, a little girl picks an unusual flower from an unusual bush in the forest. Overnight, the flower blooms and turns into a magical creature: a rose wolf, missing a leg just like she is missing an arm. Together, the new friends must go on a journey to find where they belong. In her graphic novel debut, Canadian cartoonist Natalie Warner presents a moody, tender, and captivating new fairy tale, without using a single word.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WHAT IF WE WERE TP VOL 02

IDW-PRH

AUG231463

(W) Axelle Lenoir (A / CA) Axelle Lenoir

Marie and Nathalie are the queens of make-believe. They've run through every scenario that is possible, somewhat plausible, or frankly unbelievable: secret-agent ninjas launching a surprise-attack on an ice-cream stand, super-heroes hell-bent on making country music disappear, even lost astronauts condemned to spend millions of light-years in another dimension. The name of the game? "What If We Were…" But all of this was a mere prelude to "What If We Were… For Real!" This new version is just like the classic game, minus the mental gymnastics of thinking up fantasy scenarios. Because now Marie and Nathalie's wildest fantasies are coming true… for real! Let's hope that years of practice have readied the girls for this new challenge, because they're headed back in time on a magical quest to a new realm, where they must defeat their physics teacher, a master of black magic and sinister kidnappings!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #1 DIRECTORS CUT

IDW-PRH

AUG231438

(W) Various (A) Various

One leading an army to war for the fate of a nation. Four chasing a villain through time. When Usagi and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meet, things are never simple! Revisit the first issue of another instant classic written, drawn, and lettered by comics legend Stan Sakai. This time, follow Stan's rarely-seen creative process yourself with layouts and preliminary illustrations!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

