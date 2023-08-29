Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Yen Press | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

My Mate Is A Feline Gentlemen in Yen Press November 2023 Solicits

Arata Asanae brings a modern allegory to Yen Press in November, with My Mate Is A Feline Gentlemen, set around the time of the First World War.

Originally published in Japan in 2020, Arata Asanae brings a modern allegory to Yen Press in November, with My Mate Is A Feline Gentlemen, set around the time of the First World War. With Toushirou, as a sexual servant assigned to the house of Alex, a diplomat working in the UK, who has the features, ears and tail of a cat. And far more kindness and consideration than his previous masters… it's part of Yen Press' November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

MY MATE IS A FELINE GENTLEMAN GN

YEN PRESS

JUN239141

(W) Arata Asanae (A / CA) Arata Asanae

Toushirou, an omega, and Alex, his Nyartigian alpha mate, are now living together in bliss. But one day, Alex is called for a short-term assignment in the UK…and included is a special note that his mate can accompany him. Though Alex hesitates because of the dangers, Toushirou's desire to visit a foreign country wins out, and the two set off on a journey to a new land… In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: 15

AMYS BIG BROTHER GN

YEN PRESS

JUN239064

(W) Bonhyung Jeong (A) BonHyung Jeong

"I'm not her babysitter…

Having a little sister isn't easy – she takes my soda, follows me around, and wants to tag along with me and my friends. Worse, she always gets her way with our parents! Sometimes I wonder if I was adopted just to look after her. (I know, it doesn't make sense.) Going to middle school means at least she can't bother me there. I'll have plenty of time to practice to become MVP of the basketball team and maybe even…get a girlfriend! I finally managed to ask Hannah out on a date. Now how do I make sure Amy doesn't follow me and ruin the day?!" In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: 13

AMYS BIG BROTHER HC SRP: 24

CANINE DETECTIVE CHRIS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN239079

(W) Tomoko Tabe (A) KeG

Hinata is a shy fifth grader who ends up caring for Chris, his grandfather's Shiba Inu. Chris is apparently a highly distinguished former police dog, but he's not the most reliable pooch-he's terrified of bugs! One day while Hinata and Chris are out on a walk, a patrol car siren blares: There's been a jewel heist in the neighborhood! As the police desperately investigate the crime, Hinata and the cowardly great detective Chris just happen to come across a vital clue…?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 8.99

ONLINE THE UNBEATABLE GAME GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN239145

(W) Midori Amagaeru (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

One day, Mai comes across a creepy game called Nightmare. She's heard bad rumors about it, and she's got no interest in playing. That is, until a mysterious voice gives her a choice: play the game or lose everyone she cares about. She'll play to protect her loved ones, but that means putting herself at risk. After all, dying in game has terrible, real-word consequences. To make matters worse, her classmates Asagi and Sugiura have been caught up in the twisted game too. They have no choice but to work together to beat the game!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 8.99

FRUITS BASKET COMP ANIME NATSUKI TAKAYA ILLUSTRATIONS SC

YEN PRESS

JUN239099

(W) Natsuki Takaya (A / CA) Natsuki Takaya

In commemoration of the all-new anime adaptation of Natsuki Takaya's beloved manga Fruits Basket, illustrations inspired by each episode, along with commentary from the author, have been collected into a single volume. Follow along with the zodiac members' journey from start to finish as they attempt to break the curse once more!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 24

BEAST RINGS GN

YEN PRESS

JUN239070

(W) Shikaku Yamamoto (A / CA) Shikaku Yamamoto

Welcome to the city of Juso! The hero who once saved the city now serves as mayor, and alongside his two secretaries, he's hard at work making Juso a place anyone would want to live. Elsewhere, a young elf and her wolfman butler act out a real-life rom-com, and a dragon and a bard form an unlikely musical duo. All kinds live in harmony in Juso, lending surprise and adventure to everyday life. But when another disaster threatens to strike, will these citizens become part of an all-new legend?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 20

GOD BLESS THE MISTAKEN GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN239107

(W) Nio Nakatani (A / CA) Nio Nakatani

Middle schooler Kon lives in a world with periodic exceptional phenomena, more commonly known as bugs. As the unofficial assistant of his landlady Kasane Himesaki, a leading researcher in the field, they study the effects and impact of these mysterious abnormalities. Some bring fun, others intrigue, and still others cause inconveniences to their daily lives, but one thing's for sure-in a world like theirs, every morning may bring a new surprise!?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

MY POISON PRINCESS IS STILL CUTE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN239142

(W) Chihiro Sakutake (A / CA) Chihiro Sakutake

When demon princess Raffy married Roren, an immortal knight who safeguards humanity, as part of a new peace treaty between humans and demons, she hadn't quite expected…that he'd fall for her?! Not only that, he's weirdly stubborn enough to keep trying to get closer to her, despite repeatedly dying from the poison she naturally emits. Just how long will his adoration prevail…?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS DAZAI CHUUYA AGE 15 GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN239077

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Shiwasu Hoshikawa, Sango Harukawa

Young, hungry, and homeless, the orphan Atsushi Nakajima's hard knock life turns around when he meets Osamu Dazai, a peculiar man who's part of a group of detectives with special powers. And he wants Atsushi's help catching a man-eating tiger that's terrorizing Yokohama?! Experience the hit anime series adapted into a novel format!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

GLITCH GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239105

(W) Shima Shinya (A / CA) Shima Shinya

After coming across the otherworldly "Hirata," Kaname Ito makes contact with one of the strange "glitches" occurring in town. Meanwhile, Kei Kinjou-Dias determines that the source of the "mysteries" is inside the forest that towers over the center of town. But what will he find there…?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

HIRANO & KAGIURA GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN239114

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono (CA) Syou Harusono

Ten seconds a day. That's how long Hirano agreed to let Kagiura do the touchy-feely thing he insisted on. Hirano's not sure it's really doing anything, but whatever floats his boat, right? In any case, between all of Kagiura's grumbling and Hirano's friends' reactions, Hirano is left pondering-what exactly counts as doting on his roommate…?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

GAME OF FAMILIA FAMILY GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239101

(W) Mikoto Yamaguchi (A / CA) D. P

The Hatsujima family have been tasked with taking on the role of saviors in dark fantasy world, but they're on the verge of falling victim to the overwhelming horde of "Dead Male" monsters, who brutalize and despoil anything and everything in sight. Fortunately, reinforcements arrive just in time…but it turns out that's only because Sasae has abducted the queen, run off with her, and blackmailed the king!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

SECRETS OF SILENT WITCH GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239157

(W) Matsuri Isora (A) Tobi Tana, Nanna Fujimi

Monica, the powerful but incredibly shy mage, just wants to quietly carry out her mission to guard the second prince. But now he's taken notice of her and even appointed her to the student council! Unfortunately, some of the other students don't appreciate Monica getting so cozy with the prince, and she must also receive instruction from the icy Cyril… When will her troubles end?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

DO-OVER DAMSEL SETS TO CONQUER EMPEROR GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239096

(W) Sarasa Nagase (A) Anko Yuzu, Mitsuya Fuji

Just before she is executed on false charges, Jill is sent six years back in time to do her life over. When Jill, who is now Dragon Emperor Hadis's consort, goes to visit the Naval Port, she finds that it is being occupied by bandits and winds up stranded there. Moreover, she realizes that the port was the site of a massive fire that claimed the lives of many people during her original life. Armed with this knowledge, Jill resolves to save all the lives that were lost the first time around-and the aching heart of Emperor Hadis!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

ILLUSTRATED GUIDE TO MONSTER GIRLS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239120

(W) Suzu Akeko (A / CA) Suzu Akeko

A geek witch and a lazy vampire appear, the secrets behind the birth of Ichika the jiangshi are revealed, and Class A is out for blood! There's even a swimsuit episode-wait, isn't this a shoujo manga?!?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

WITCHES MARRIAGE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239179

(W) Studio Headline (A / CA) Studio Headline

Melissa only entered into a "Witches' Marriage" with Tanya as a means to opening the Door of Truth. But as she gets to know her pure-hearted wife, they grow closer, and Melissa's feelings start to change. Will joining a class for witch couples cement their bond, or undo all their progress?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

WHAT THIS WORLD IS MADE OF GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN239177

(W) Shin Yamamoto (A / CA) Shin Yamamoto

The Nakata brothers are coming closer to unravelling the secrets of Six, but a huge obstacle stands in their way-Tohko, who has lost her mind under the influence of her mother! Will they have to defeat her, or can she still be saved??

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

GEEK EX-HITMAN GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN239102

(W) Ko-dai (A / CA) Ko-dai

Marco's mysterious past comes to light, including his nerdy awakening! Meanwhile, a certain organization on his tail begins to close in…?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

DOOMSDAY WITH MY DOG GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN239095

(W) Yu Ishihara (A / CA) Yu Ishihara

Haru the Shiba Inu and his ever-so-slightly strange owner-the last human on Earth-continue their pleasant post-apocalyptic journey to wondrous new places with peculiar inhabitants!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

GOT CHEAT SKILL BECAME UNRIVIALED REAL WORLD GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN239108

(W) Miku (A) Kazoumi Minatogawa, Rein Kuwashima

While exploring the Weald, Yuuya Tenjou happens upon a mysterious cave. Inside, he finds a document penned by a legendary sage that he uses to inherit their mana pathways, gaining exceptional skills and all-powerful magic. Now there's nothing that can stop Yuuya-not even the laws of nature!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

IM QUITTING HEROING GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN239121

(W) Quantum (A) Nori Kazato, Hana Amano

Leo has officially joined the Demon Queen's army to foster peace between humanity and demons. But now he has a new challenge on his plate-clearing the underground dungeon inside the Demon Queen's castle, which is chock-full of steamy tricks and traps! And on top of that, the Demon Heart series returns to life…?!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

WRONG TO PICK UP GIRLS IN DUNGEON MEMORIA FREESE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239181

(W) Fujino Omori (A / CA) Yu Shiomura

After a series of misunderstandings, Haruhime and Bell have become fast friends with a new familia that came from a faraway land to attend the Holy Night Festival. Once it's over, however, Hestia has her hands full dealing with a new god who ends up spilling national secrets…?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

INSTANT DEATH ABILITY IS SO OVERPOWERED GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN239123

(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Hanamaru Nanto, Chisato Naruse

Having dealt with the threat of rogue classmate Yuuki Tachibana, Yogiri and Tomochika find that things are only getting worse. Their previous adventures have drawn the attention of the Sage Lain, and it didn't take long for her subordinates to track them to Hanabusa, where they had intended to reunite with the rest of their class. Between the Sage's minions and the arrival of a new Aggressor, it seems their luxurious stay in the city is coming to an abrupt end. As the landscape around them is transformed into a post-apocalyptic nightmare, the two are forced to realize that reuniting with their class may be a lot more difficult than they had first imagined…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 19

YEN PRESS

JUN239172

(W) AidaIro (A / CA) Aidalro

Thanks to the manipulations of those in the broadcast room, Nene and Sumire find themselves trapped once more in No. 6's boundary. While Hanako-kun isn't there to help them escape this time, they aren't alone-No. 6 himself is there as well! Sumire is thrilled to be reunited with her beloved after so many years, and with No. 6 having come to terms with his feelings at long last, perhaps they have a chance to change how they left things…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

SO WHATS WRONG GETTING REBORN AS A GOBLIN GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN239162

(W) Nazuna Miki (A / CA) Tsukasa Araki

Akira is an office-worker who was reincarnated as a goblin. His new life as chief of the goblin village has been going smoothly…until a group of humans attack one day. But when Akira petitions Count Orleans to intervene, he discovers that the invaders can't be punished on legal grounds, since Goblins are considered monsters by human society. Can Akira find a way to protect his village before it's too late!?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

STUDIO APT GOOD LIGHTING ANGEL INCLUDED GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN239166

(W) Matoba (A / CA) Matoba

The apartment's AC is broken, and things get as hot as a steam bath as summer begins. Shintaro and Towa are invited to the Occult Club summer camp, but what's all this about taking a helicopter to a vacation home?!?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

RE ZERO SLIAW CHAPTER 4 GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JUN239152

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Haruno Atori, Yu Aikawa

Emilia no longer feels at peace, and Roswaal is scheming in the shadows. The snowstorm will wipe away everything. As fire spreads toward Earlham, Subaru and his companions face off against Elsa and Meiri.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

CROSS DRESSING VILLAINESS CECILIA SYLVIE GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JUN239086

(W) Hiroro Akizakura (A / CA) Shino Akiyama

Although Cecilia and the boys rescued the heroine, the next death flag is fast approaching. After returning to Vleugel Academy, Cecilia must conquer the Mordred route-a difficult feat while dressing as a boy. Plus, the mystery of Killer's identity and hiding her own from her dearest fiance, Prince Oscar remain top priority…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

SHY GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JUN239160

(W) Bukimi Miki (A / CA) Bukimi Miki

After fending off Keheheh and Tzveta in Russia, Shy returns to Japan, where she encounters the mysterious Ai Tennoji-a runaway Kansai girl with an unexpected background! However, Teru hardly has any time to fret over making a new friend when Amarariruku strikes again in a daring attack! With the full attention of the hero community focused on Japan, can Shy stand up to the pressure…?!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

FIANCEE CHOSEN BY RING GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JUN239098

(W) Jyun Hayase (A) Yue Matsuyuki, Yasuyuki Torikai

As Aurora hesitates over her new feelings, she's kept busy preparing outfits for the harvest festival. But when she hears a group of suspicious characters are targeting her, she must move into Felix's mansion so he can protect her. How will she handle living with her future husband?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JUN239074

(W) Yuumikan (A / CA) Koin

A bunch of talented new guilds are ready to give Maple Tree a run for their money. But Maple's not too worried. The thought of chances for more PvP has her fired up! Between scouting out other guilds for info on their rivals and looking for new skills to make themselves even deadlier, Maple Tree has plenty of work to do as the Ninth Event kicks off!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

LUST GEASS GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JUN239133

(W) Osamu Takahashi (A / CA) Osamu Takahashi

Kanade leads a delirious Rikka to the side of her comatose boyfriend, hoping to force the two to go all the way. Souta races to stop them, but will he make it in time…? And amidst the confusion, a new demon appears with a proposition-one with the potential to solve Souta's problems, but which comes with a heavy price… The cursed tale of love and lust concludes in this final volume!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

MORTAL INSTRUMENTS GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JUN239138

(W) Cassandra Clare (A / CA) Cassandra Jean

The graphic novel adaptation of Cassandra Clare's bestselling The Mortal Instruments returns with the seventh installment! The Mortal War may be over, but peace doesn't last long as tensions begin to rise between Downworlders and Shadowhunters…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

SLASHER MAIDENS GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

JUN239161

(W) Tetsuya Tashiro (A / CA) Tetsuya Tashiro

Asuma, Innami, and Tsukumo head for the National Diet Building where the leaders of the Ultra Reincarnation Party await. Innami locks blades with Sakazaki, but the fierce battle ends with an unexpected result…! And meanwhile, Asuma stands alone against overwhelming strength of the cult's founder. Can he awaken his Eros powers in his time of greatest need?!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

OVERLORD UNDEAD KING OH GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

JUN239147

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) Juami, so-bin

The lovable goofs of Nazarick are back and running wild! There's a lot going on: Cocytus is dreaming, residents are trying to figure out how to be a proper old dude like Sebas…and a Supreme Beings apology press conference filled with revelations galore?!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

GABRIEL DROPOUT GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

JUN239100

(W) UKAMI (A / CA) UKAMI

It's time to settle the score between Heaven and Hell-with a snowball fight in Maitenjima Park?! Zeruel comes down from Heaven to serve as referee, but Gab is about to hit her limit out in the freezing cold…

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

LOVE OF KILL GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

JUN239132

(W) Fe (A / CA) Fe

Held captive by Triad boss Ethan Huang Jr., Ryang-Ha is in dire straits. But that won't deter Chateau, who's determined to save him, enlisting the help of her coworkers to do so. But with the odds stacked against her, can she really hope to make it to him in one piece?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

TALES OF WEDDING RINGS GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

JUN239168

(W) Maybe (A / CA) Maybe

In the wake of the Abyss King's defeat, peace returns to the world-or at least it should have. Unsettling developments are breaking out in every country-all revolving around the power of the Ring King. In order to avoid trouble, Satou proposes a honeymoon back in their old world, and now he and Hime must attend school…?!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

TOURING AFTER THE APOCALYPSE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN239174

(W) Sakae Saito (A / CA) Sakae Saito

Continuing their leisurely journey through the post-apocalyptic wastes, Youko and Airi stay the night in Oarai before racing up the Irohazaka slopes of Nikko and visiting the best hidden spots Saitama has to offer. And as they leave the Kanto region, the two climb the Japanese alps to the Nagano Venus Line-one of the best driving roads in Japan!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 13

YOWAMUSHI PEDAL GN VOL 24

YEN PRESS

JUN239183

(W) Wataru Watanabe (A / CA) Wataru Watanabe

Kyoto Fushimi's Midousuji suddenly appears from behind, and Hakone's Manami rushes out to hold him back. Unwilling to let his team down, Onoda joins in for a three-way battle! Who will come out on top??

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 24

BLADE & BASTARD NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN239072

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) so-bin (CA) So-bin

Deep in the unexplored reaches of the dungeon, a corpse is discovered-one that shouldn't exist. After Iarumas is resurrected, his memories of life before death are gone, and he spends his days delving into the dungeon to retrieve the bodies of dead adventurers. Can they be revived as well? Or will God reduce them to piles of ash on the altar? Either way, Iarumas collects his finder's fee. And though his skills earn him some grudging respect, he's also scorned for this cold, utilitarian attitude. The living keep their distance-Iarumas consorts primarily with the dead. That is, until he meets Garbage, a feral young swordswoman who's the sole survivor of a massacred party. With Garbage by his side, Iarumas ventures deeper, scouring the dungeon for clues to his past, avoiding monsters, traps, and the inevitability of a permanent ashen demise.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 20

A CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX NT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN239062

(W) Kazuma Kamachi (A / CA) Kiyotaka Haimura

After bringing an end to World War III, Touma Kamijou disappears from the world. Both sides-magic and science-take the time to rest and regroup. While Accelerator spends his days with Last Order and Misaka Worst, Shiage Hamazura uses the secrets he gained in Russia as a bargaining chip and returns to Academy City to reform Team ITEM. It seems like peace is here at last. That is, until a new group called the Freshmen arrive…?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

SENTENCED TO BE A HERO LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239159

(W) Rocket Shokai (A / CA) Mephisto

Xylo and company may have defeated Demon Lord Iblis and saved Mureed Fortress, but their punishment goes on. New enemies emerge-a demon lord with the ability to don a human disguise, and a band of assassins bent on killing Teoritta-plunging the city of Ioff into chaos and destruction. With the addition of a dragon knight and a mysterious artilleryman, penal hero unit 9004 finds itself sinking ever deeper into a vortex of combat and conspiracy!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

SPY CLASSROOM SHORT STORY COLL SC NOVEL VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239164

(W) Takemachi (A / CA) Tomari

Before she dies, Hearth, the leader of the legendary spy team "Inferno," bequeaths a key of unknown purpose to Thea, a young girl who saved her from the brink of despair. Years later, Thea finally discovers a box that the key can open. Inside, she finds Hearth's last testament-but it's missing a word. Soon, misunderstanding begets misunderstanding as everyone in Lamplight gets sucked into uncovering the mystery of Hearth's note!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

HOLLOW REGALIA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN239115

(W) Gakuto Mikumo (A / CA) Miyuu

Iroha's channel surpasses a million views overnight when a sleuth streamer called Yamadou exposes her as a dragon medium on his channel! Now it's like the whole world is out to get her! Before Yahiro and the Galerie can do anything to retaliate, the Guild detains Yahiro…as a suspect for serial murders?! With Yahiro out of the way, a foe with an old grudge launches an attack on the Galerie's Japanese branch. Iroha and her siblings are more vulnerable than ever!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

CHEAT SKILL WORLD BECAME UNRIVALED REAL NOVEL VOL 04

YEN PRESS

JUN239081

(W) Miku (A / CA) Rein Kuwashima

Right as Yuuya gets roped into the hunt for a traitorous Prince, he encounters a mysterious girl who aims to destroy the entire world! Yuuya will have to push his overpowered skills past the limit to stop her. Complicating everything else, Kaori accidentally opens the door on Earth and stumbles into the other world!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN CHILDHOOD FRIEND LN SC VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JUN239103

(W) Kennoji (A / CA) Fly

Summer break is close to ending, and Ryou doesn't have much time left to wrap up the filming of their short movie. Despite that, he promises to take the crew to a summer festival to see the fireworks and make some memories. But on the day before the festival, Hina comes to Ryou and reveals that she's been distressed.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

MAGICAL EXPLORER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN PRESS

JUN239134

(W) Iris (A / CA) Noboru Kannatuki

Iori finds a legendary tome in the depths of a dungeon that could lead to world war if it falls into the wrong hands. But when the Three Committees launch an investigation into the document, they end up discovering that the school librarian, Rue Sakura, is actually an archangel! The Academy wastes no time in attempting to subdue her, but Rue effortlessly quashes its resistance with her powerful magic. Just as all hope seems lost, Takioto rushes in to confront Rue once again! Does he have what it takes to avert the ultimate bad ending?!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

VILLAINESS TAMING THE FINAL BOSS NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN PRESS

JUN239176

(W) Sarasa Nagase (A / CA) Mai Murasaki

Endless new revelations from the world of otome games has arrived! What did really Claude think of Aileen when he came across her after her engagement was declared null and void? And what happens when the true heroines find their romances going off the rails at a gathering of the final bosses?! Claude naturally gets jealous, Aileen is oblivious, and even Rachel has her day. The story isn't over just because the main game has been cleared!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

BUNGO STRAY DOGS NOVEL SC VOL 09

YEN PRESS

JUN239078

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A / CA) Shiwasu Hoshikawa

Not long after Ougai Mori takes the reins of the Port Mafia, he orders a young Osamu Dazai to investigate an ominous rumor of something called "Arahabaki." Whoever or whatever it is seems to have some connection to Mori's deceased predecessor-and the new boss would very much like for the dead to stay buried. Along the way, Dazai runs into a gravity manipulator named Chuuya Nakahara, leader of the Sheep gang of youths. Together, the two will one day achieve infamy as the fearsome duo known as Twin Dark, but for now, they'll have to learn to put aside their differences if they want to get to the bottom of this mystery…?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN PRESS

JUN239075

(W) Yuumikan (A) Jirou Oimoto, Koin

Maple Tree are duking it out against the Flame Empire, but even after pulling out every secret technique they have, their opponents refuse to go down without a fight! And even if Maple and her guildmates manage to come through, what awaits them is the top-ranked guild in the game-the Order of the Holy Sword. Just how will the fourth event shake out?!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 17

YEN PRESS

JUN239170

(W) Fuse (A / CA) Mitz Vah

This volume marks the first short-story collection in the Slime series, taking a deep dive into the epic tale's fantasy world-and what its characters get up to when Rimuru isn't bossing them around! Gard Mjöllmile, the most powerful human member of Tempest's government, is up to some less-than-proper dealings in the Western Nations; Velgrynd gets involved with a familiar-looking planet as she traces the trail of her lover; Caligulio starts facing up to his past as he strives to rebuild the Empire; and Raine, Primal Demon and servant of the demon lord Guy Crimson, has a complaint or two about her toxic work environment. All that plus an extra tale you won't want to miss in this stellar collection!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON NOVEL SC VOL 18

YEN PRESS

JUN239125

(W) Fujino Omori (A / CA) Suzuhito Yasuda

"The white fairy swears to serve the goddess.

The black fairy inscribes the mood of the times.

The prum weeps as four regrets become power.

The chariot advances to cut down all but the goddess.

And the monarch demands a show of power that is neither dream nor sophistry.

From this point on, the boy will have to write his own legends. "

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 18

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY NOVEL SC VOL 20

YEN PRESS

JUN239091

(W) Hiro Ainana

Satou and his party head to Parion Province where they find the hero Hayato suffering under the effects of a demon lord's curse. But taking down the creature who hexed him will be no easy task, especially since it can alter the interior of its domain at will. After outfitting his party members with some new gear, Satou joins forces with soldiers from both Saga and Parion to route the new demon lord once and for all!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 15

DARK MOON THE BLOOD ALTAR GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN239087

(W) HYBE (A / CA) HYBE

The seven most popular boys at Decelis Academy all share a secret-they're vampires. Keeping their identities concealed and dealing with their werewolf rivals is trouble enough, but the appearance of a mysterious new student only further complicates things. The girl, Sooha, also has hidden powers, and the boys can't help but feel an inexplicable attraction to her. As Sooha and the vampires find themselves increasingly drawn toward each other, murky pasts and intertwined futures threaten to turn their world upside down. Just what fate awaits them under the dark moon…?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 20

JUNGLE JUICE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

JUN239128

(W) Hyeong Eun (A / CA) Juder

Suchan's determined to become the top student at NEST-and that means getting an A on his first group assignment! Their task? Return to the real world and track down a single can of Jungle Juice. Save for being extraordinarily difficult to find, the job should be relatively uneventful…or so it would seem. Shortly after Suchan and his team manage to get a lead, Professor Ji receives a frantic visit from his T.A.-claiming that someone from Suchan's group has died…!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 20

REMARRIED EMPRESS GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JUN239156

(W) Alphatart (A / CA) Sumpul

Things are coming to a head between the empress, emperor, and his mistress! Rashta's secret baby has been found out, Navier must scramble to help her brother avoid banishment, and with all his pieces moved into place, Sovieshu is finally ready to make a move. His plan? File for divorce. But to the astonishment of all, the woman he plans to leave is not Rashta, but the empress herself…!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 20

OMNISCIENT READERS VIEWPOINT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

JUN239144

(W) Singnsong (A / CA) Sleepy-C

"As a struggling office worker, Dokja Kim's sole joy in life is an online novel so obscure that he's its only reader. Then one day the story comes to an end…and so does the world.

People all around the globe suddenly find themselves being massacred by horrific monsters or pitted against each other in sadistic scenarios straight out of the novel. However, only Dokja is aware that this is merely the first chapter of what is to come. Knowing that devastating plot twists are on the horizon, he can no longer afford to sit back as a reader-it's time for Dokja to step up and write his own destiny! "

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 20

HORIZON GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

JUN239118

(W) JH

The boy and the girl walk on and on, past the desolate landscape and broken people, past their own trauma and grief. But all roads must come to an end. What awaits them at the conclusion of their journey?

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 20

TOMB RAIDER KING GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

JUN239173

(W) San.G (A / CA) 3B2S

Determined to get his hands on the powerful Relic within, Jooheon ventures into the first of the Seven Great Tombs. However, even this seasoned raider is helpless before the Relic of Sloth's scorching flames! Just as he prepares for the worst, the fires suddenly go out, and he is…cordially greeted by Emperor Nero…?! As it turns out, Jooheon's "failed" attempt at writing a novel has garnered him some very unusual fans. Now a rising star in the Relic literature scene, he is challenged by the infamous Roman tyrant to a duel…of penmanship!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SRP: 20

ARCHDEMONS DILEMMA HOW LOVE ELF BRIDE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 15

J-NOVEL CLUB

SEP232172

(W) Fuminori Teshima (A) COMTA

The Archdemons' battle may be over, but Zagan still has a big problem-he doesn't have a birthday present for Nephy yet! On a more serious note, the group is endeavoring to mend the relationship between Angelic Knights and Sorcerers. And who better to leave the job to than an unrestrained Gremory? On top of all that, hundreds of Shere Khan's Nephilim survived the conflict. They can't possibly be left to roam freely, so Zagan creates a town for them and places his beloved daughter Foll in charge!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 15.99

ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM L NOVEL PART 4 VOL 9

J-NOVEL CLUB

SEP232173

(W) Miya Kazuki (A) Suzuka Quof, You Shiina

The conclusion of Part 4 comes with an emotional farewell. On the surface, Rozemyne seems busy studying for her next year at the Royal Academy and working toward the installation of the new High Priest… but beneath all that is a heart swirling in turmoil. A decree from the king himself requires Ferdinand to leave Ehrenfest, and as their final days together draw near, Rozemyne must face losing her greatest pillar of support since she first entered the temple. She treats him and their retainers to a meal as a parting gift. However, dark clouds loom overhead, and an unexpected incident threatens to separate the pair even sooner than expected… Can Rozemyne fight back the tears as she utters a prayer for Ferdinand, blessing him one last time?

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 15.99

I SHALL SURVIVE USING POTIONS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08

J-NOVEL CLUB

SEP232174

(W) FUNA (A) Sukima

Kaoru reunites with Reiko and Kyoko, and the trio known as KKR is back together for the first time since their previous lives! Kaoru's goal is the same as ever: to save unfortunate children, teach them to support themselves, and punish evildoers as a defender of justice(?)! The three girls use their cheat powers to make the world a better place… but Kaoru's also planning to use her potions to survive and live as she pleases!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 15.99

