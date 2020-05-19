Mystery Steve Mannion Comic in Albatross Funnybooks 2020 Schedule..

Albatross Funnybooks, Eric Powell's publisher of The Goon returns to publication tomorrow with The Goon #10, and has lined up a bunch of comic books. This includes Tank Girl moving from Titan Comics to Albatross Funnybooks, a Hellboy crossover with Steve Mannion's Fearless Dawn and an unannounced Steve Mannion comic book for later in the year.

MAY 20: • The Goon #10

(W) Roger Langridge (A) Mike Norton (CA) Eric Powell

Witches… Fish Men… and Beer! It's a calamitous mixture as the Goon and Franky try to keep the Brewer's Union in line and chaos from erupting in the streets.In Shops: May 20, 2020 SRP: $3.99

JUNE 10: • Grumble: Memphis and Beyond the Infinite #2 (of 5)

(W) Rafer Roberts (A/CA) Mike Norton, Marissa Louise

Lock and load! Small-time criminals Eddie and Tala are getting deployed across the universe alongside a well-armed militia of inter-dimensional mutants and weirdos. But the greatest threat may be the secrets they are keeping from each other! Will Tala finally come clean? Will the mission to rescue her mom succeed? Or will Eddie go nuts and stab everyone once the truth is revealed? In Shops: Jun 10, 2020 SRP: $3.99

JUNE 24: • The Goon #11

(W) Roger Langridge (A) Mike Norton (CA) Eric Powell

Rodger Langridge (Fred the Clown, The Muppets) & Mike Norton (Revival, Battle Pug) continue their Goon run with the third installment of Witch's Brew. A tale of witchcraft, fishmen and murderous torch wielding mobs. Brewmaster master brewer, Kaiser Fishhelm, has turned to back door dealings to thwart Mother Brewster's superior brewery. But the Goon has decided he may have had just about enough of this inconvenient beer war and some punches are in order. For the hardcore collectors out there, Albatross offers a special limited edition card stock cover with art by Matteo Scalera!In Shops: Jun 24, 2020 SRP: $3.99

SEPTEMBER: • Fearless Dawn Meets Hellboy • The Goon #12 • Grumble: Memphis and Beyond the Infinite #3

OCTOBER: • 'King Tank Girl #1 • The Lords of Misery • Grumble: Memphis and Beyond the Infinite #4,

NOVEMBER: • 'King Tank Girl #2 • The Goon #13 • Grumble: Memphis and Beyond the Infinite #5

DECEMBER: • 'King Tank Girl #3 • The Goon #14, • Unannounced Steve Mannion Project #1